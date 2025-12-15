COSE Validation
Signed CoRIM files can be validated as follows. First, the CoRIM file contains the following information internally about the certificate that matches the private key that was used to generate and sign the CoRIM file:
"dependent-rims": [
{
"href": <Certificate URI>,
"thumbprint": <Thumbprint>
}
]
The thumbprint can be computed with the following command:
openssl dgst -binary -sha256 ${CERT_KEY_FILE} | cut -d
' ' -f2 | tr -d
'\n' | base64 -w0
NVIDIA CoRIM PKI consists of a 3-level certificate chain:
CoRIM root CA – root CA for NVIDIA CoRIMs
CoRIM sub-CA – signed by the root CA and represents product-specific CoRIMs
CoRIM product signer – signed by the CoRIM sub-CA and signs the CoRIM itself
The CoRIM Product signer certificate, used to sign the CoRIM, is available at a public URL specified by the CoRIM's "dependent-rims" href structure. The public key in this certificate should be used to verify the CoRIM's signature. Additionally, the CoRIM Root-CA and CoRIM sub-CA certificates are publicly accessible at: https://docs.ndis.nvidia.com/CoRIM/CoRIM%20Certificates.html