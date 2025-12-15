COSE Validation

Signed CoRIM files can be validated as follows. First, the CoRIM file contains the following information internally about the certificate that matches the private key that was used to generate and sign the CoRIM file:

Copy Copied! "dependent-rims": [ { "href": <Certificate URI>, "thumbprint": <Thumbprint> } ]

The thumbprint can be computed with the following command:

Copy Copied! openssl dgst -binary -sha256 ${CERT_KEY_FILE} | cut -d ' ' -f2 | tr -d '

' | base64 -w0

NVIDIA CoRIM PKI consists of a 3-level certificate chain:

CoRIM root CA – root CA for NVIDIA CoRIMs

CoRIM sub-CA – signed by the root CA and represents product-specific CoRIMs

CoRIM product signer – signed by the CoRIM sub-CA and signs the CoRIM itself