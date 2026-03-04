NVIDIA Device Attestation and CoRIM-based Reference Measurement Sharing v5.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Firmware  NVIDIA Device Attestation and CoRIM-based Reference Measurement Sharing v5.0  eRoT Measurements

eRoT Measurements

The measurements returned by each eRoT represent both the eRoT itself and the component it protects. It is important to note that updating either the eRoT firmware or the component firmware will result in changes to the measurement values reported by the eRoT.

A total of 64 measurements are returned by the eRoT. Some of these measurements are reserved, deprecated, device-specific (such as a serial number), or informational/metadata (such as the firmware build date). The reference measurements published by NVIDIA only include meaningful measurements that are not tied to a specific device instance. Measurement indexes not included in the reference should be ignored by the attestation verifier.

The "Part of Reference?" column indicates whether the CoMID contains a reference value for each measurement.

Whenever a hash value is reported in the table, the hash algorithm used is SHA-384.

Measurement indices may change over the product's lifetime with eRoT firmware updates. Any such changes are always reflected in the reference measurements provided with the release. Verifiers should not assume the structure of the measurement blocks, the number of measurements, or their internal formats. The reference measurements provided as part of the release collateral serve as the authoritative source for the measurement structure of that release. The following two sections outline the measurements mapped to Oberon release milestones and eRoT versions.

The tables below show the measurements returned by the Switch Tray with an eRoT firmware version greater than or equal to 01.04.0009.0000.

Index

What is Measured?

Part of Reference?

1

Measurement Block Format as Semver2.0.

Yes

2

Type of Component the eRoT is attached to:

"FPG" - FPGA"BMC" - BMC"NVS" - NVSW"CPU" - x86 CPU

Yes

3

Reserved/Unused/Deprecated

No

4

Hash of currently executing eRoT FW.

Yes

5

Hash of eRoT FW – Active Slot

Yes

6

Hash of eRoT FW – Inactive Slot

Yes

7-8

Reserved/Unused/Deprecated

No

9

Hash of Component FW (Cached) – Active Slot

Yes

10

Hash of Component FW (Cached) – Inactive Slot

Yes

11-12

Reserved/Unused/Deprecated

No

13

Hash of eRoT OTP Configuration

Yes

14

Hash of eRoT FW Anti-Rollback Fuses

Yes

15

Hash of eRoT FW Key Revocation Fuses

Yes

16

Hash of Component FW Anti-Rollback Fuses

Yes

17

Hash of Component FW Key Revocation Fuses

Yes

18

Component Firmware Security Version Number (SVN) – Active Slot

Yes

19

Component Firmware Security Version Number (SVN) – Inactive Slot

Yes

20

Revocation Mode

Yes

21-25

Reserved/Unused/Deprecated

No

26

eRoT Serial Number

No

27

eRoT FW Image Header Hash – Active Slot

Yes

28

eRoT FW Image Header Hash – Inactive Slot

Yes

29-30

Reserved/Unused/Deprecated

No

31

Component FW – Active Slot Metadata Hash

Yes

32

Component FW – Inactive Slot Metadata Hash

Yes

33-34

Reserved/Unused/Deprecated

No

35

Component FW - Booted Instance Index

No

36

Component FW Version (as Semver2.0) – Active Slot

No

37

Component FW Version (as Semver2.0) – Inactive Slot

No

38

eRoT FW Version (as Semver2.0) – Active Slot

No

39

eRoT FW Version (as Semver2.0) – Inactive Slot

No

40

Executing eRoT FW Build Date

No

41

Component Firmware Active Slot Build Date

No

42

Component Firmware Inactive Build Date

No

43

Component Boot Status

No

44

eRoT Tray Enumeration ID

No

45

eRoT FW Configuration Strap Value

Yes

46

Hash of eRoT FW keys - Instance 0

Yes

47

Hash of eRoT FW keys - Instance 1

Yes

48

Hash of Component FW keys - Instance 0

Yes

49

Hash of Component FW keys - Instance 1

Yes

50

Debug token configuration:

Byte 35-32: reservedByte 31-24: device serial numberByte 23-8: nonceByte 7-4: eRoT FW versionByte 3-2: struct sizeByte 1: struct major versionByte 0: struct minor version

No

51

Debug Token Status information:

Byte 4: bit 0 Debug token was installedbit 1 Debug token currently installedByte 3-0: 32 bit integer, number of debug token installs, little endian

Yes

52-61

Reserved/Unused/Deprecated

No

62

Hash of the booted component FW.

Yes

63

Hash of the booted component FW metadata.

Yes

64

The PLDM Query Device Identifier for this eRoT. This is used to identify the CoMID against which the measurement block is to be compared.

Yes

In the table above, "Active Slot" refers to the currently booted image, while "Inactive Slot" represents the second copy of the firmware. Both the eRoT firmware and the component firmware have two slots. During an update, the Inactive Slot is overwritten as part of the update and authentication process. After a successful update and boot, the previously Inactive Slot becomes the Active Slot, and a background copy process transfers the new Active Slot firmware into the now-unused Inactive Slot. This process may take a few minutes. If measurements are collected before the background copy completes, the two slots may have different values. The reference measurements assume a stable state, where both slots are identical, once the background copy process is finished.
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Mar 4, 2026
content here