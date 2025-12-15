Example Commands
Please note that, as of July 2025,
cocli must be installed in the compatibility configuration to be able to work with NVIDIA CoRIMs:
go install github.com/veraison/cocli@v0.0.1-compat
Dump the CoRIM file in JSON format using
cocli:
Remove the leading IANA global content tags:
dd bs=1 skip=6 if=<signed-CoRIM> of=<untagged.corim>
Display CoRIM in JSON:
cocli corim display -f <untagged.corim>
Extract CoMIDs from the CoRIM using
cocli:
Extract CoMIDs in CBOR format:
cocli corim extract -f <untagged.corim>
This extracts multiple CoMID files.
Dump CoMIDs in JSON format:
cocli comid display -f <extracted-cbor-file>