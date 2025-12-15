Example Commands

Please note that, as of July 2025, cocli must be installed in the compatibility configuration to be able to work with NVIDIA CoRIMs:

Copy Copied! go install github.com/veraison/cocli@v0.0.1-compat

Dump the CoRIM file in JSON format using cocli :

Remove the leading IANA global content tags: Copy Copied! dd bs=1 skip=6 if=<signed-CoRIM> of=<untagged.corim>

Display CoRIM in JSON: Copy Copied! cocli corim display -f <untagged.corim>

Extract CoMIDs from the CoRIM using cocli :