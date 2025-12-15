NVIDIA Device Attestation and CoRIM-based Reference Measurement Sharing v4.0
Example Commands

Please note that, as of July 2025, cocli must be installed in the compatibility configuration to be able to work with NVIDIA CoRIMs:

go install github.com/veraison/cocli@v0.0.1-compat

Dump the CoRIM file in JSON format using cocli:

  • Remove the leading IANA global content tags:

    dd bs=1 skip=6 if=<signed-CoRIM> of=<untagged.corim>

  • Display CoRIM in JSON:

    cocli corim display -f <untagged.corim>

Extract CoMIDs from the CoRIM using cocli:

  • Extract CoMIDs in CBOR format:

    cocli corim extract -f <untagged.corim>

    This extracts multiple CoMID files.

  • Dump CoMIDs in JSON format:

    cocli comid display -f <extracted-cbor-file>

