Glossary
Term
Expanded Term
Additional Information/Comments
GB
Grace-Blackwell
The CPU-GPU combination of this generation of NVIDIA compute systems.
NVL
NVLink
A high-speed interconnect used for NVIDIA GPU-to-GPU traffic.
NIC
Network Interface Card
Interchangeable terms for a device providing network connectivity to a computer system. The connectivity can be either Ethernet or InfiniBand, depending on the device.
HCA
Host Controller Adapter
CA
Certificate Authority
NDIS
NVIDIA Device Identity Services
A publicly-accessible web endpoint providing access to NVIDIA certificates used for attestation and other PKI needs: NVIDIA Device Identity Services.
IETF
Internet Engineering Task Force
CBOR
Concise binary object representation
See link under CoRIM.
COSE
CBOR object signing and encryption
See link under CoRIM.
CoMID
Concise Module ID
See link under CoRIM.
CoRIM
Concise Reference Integrity Manifest
IETF CoRIM
eRoT
external RoT
iRoT
internal RoT
RoT
Root-of-Trust
TPM
Trusted Platform Module
DMTF
Distributed Management Task Force
MCTP
Management Component Transport Protocol
DMTF MCTP
SPDM
Security Protocols and Data Models
DMTF SPDM
NVOS
NVIDIA Operating System
The Linux-based operating-system used on the GB NVL Switch Trays.
NVUE
NVIDIA User Experience
NVUE defines two ways to interact with a switch system.
1. NVUE CLI, which is a command-line interface available after login to the NVOS environment.
2. NVUE API, which is a REST API to interact with the switch settings.
BMC
Baseboard Manageability Controller
COMex
COM Express
TCG
Trusted Computing Group
DICE
Device Identifier Composition Engine
TCG DICE
Compute Tray
The compute subsystem of a rack-scale NVL system. Combines CPU and GPU compute, as well as networking devices.
Switch Tray
The switching subsystem of a rack-scale NVL system. Provides GPU-to-GPU connectivity.
FW
Firmware
HW
Hardware
SW
Software
PSC
Platform Security Controller
The embedded security engine used in some of NVIDIA’s hardware devices.
Ncore
Networking Core
In the case of Connect-X NICs, this refers to the “main” FW of the device and/or the embedded micro-controller computing cores on which it executes on.
TPM
Trusted Platform Module
IAK
Initial Attestation Key