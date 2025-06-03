What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Device Attestation and CoRIM-based Reference Measurement Sharing v3.0
Glossary

Term

Expanded Term

Additional Information/Comments

GB

Grace-Blackwell

The CPU-GPU combination of this generation of NVIDIA compute systems.

NVL

NVLink

A high-speed interconnect used for NVIDIA GPU-to-GPU traffic.

NIC

Network Interface Card

Interchangeable terms for a device providing network connectivity to a computer system. The connectivity can be either Ethernet or InfiniBand, depending on the device.

HCA

Host Controller Adapter

CA

Certificate Authority

NDIS

NVIDIA Device Identity Services

A publicly-accessible web endpoint providing access to NVIDIA certificates used for attestation and other PKI needs: NVIDIA Device Identity Services.

IETF

Internet Engineering Task Force

CBOR

Concise binary object representation

See link under CoRIM.

COSE

CBOR object signing and encryption

See link under CoRIM.

CoMID

Concise Module ID

See link under CoRIM.

CoRIM

Concise Reference Integrity Manifest

IETF CoRIM

eRoT

external RoT

iRoT

internal RoT

RoT

Root-of-Trust

TPM

Trusted Platform Module

DMTF

Distributed Management Task Force

MCTP

Management Component Transport Protocol

DMTF MCTP

SPDM

Security Protocols and Data Models

DMTF SPDM

NVOS

NVIDIA Operating System

The Linux-based operating-system used on the GB NVL Switch Trays.

NVUE

NVIDIA User Experience

NVUE defines two ways to interact with a switch system.

1. NVUE CLI, which is a command-line interface available after login to the NVOS environment.

2. NVUE API, which is a REST API to interact with the switch settings.

BMC

Baseboard Manageability Controller

COMex

COM Express

TCG

Trusted Computing Group

DICE

Device Identifier Composition Engine

TCG DICE

Compute Tray

The compute subsystem of a rack-scale NVL system. Combines CPU and GPU compute, as well as networking devices.

Switch Tray

The switching subsystem of a rack-scale NVL system. Provides GPU-to-GPU connectivity.

FW

Firmware

HW

Hardware

SW

Software

PSC

Platform Security Controller

The embedded security engine used in some of NVIDIA’s hardware devices.

Ncore

Networking Core

In the case of Connect-X NICs, this refers to the “main” FW of the device and/or the embedded micro-controller computing cores on which it executes on.

TPM

Trusted Platform Module

IAK

Initial Attestation Key
