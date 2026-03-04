NVIDIA Device Attestation and CoRIM-based Reference Measurement Sharing v5.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Firmware  NVIDIA Device Attestation and CoRIM-based Reference Measurement Sharing v5.0  Reference Integrity Manifest

Reference Integrity Manifest

Each CoMID in the CoRIM provides reference measurements for a device. During attestation, SPDM measurements provided by RoT firmware are authenticated against the reference manifest.

The reference manifest only includes entries for measurements that affect the security of the device. The following table lists SPDM measurements included in the reference manifest for supporting NVIDIA NICs and DPUs. The Type and Size fields reflect values of DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType and DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize for the SPDM measurement block.

The following table presents ConnectX-7 CoRIM files along with the relevant firmware image are accessible in the firmware download page.

IDX

Measurement

Value

Description

Notes

1

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x83

0x83 = Raw bitstream, FW Config

Measurement Block Version

  • Byte 3: Major Version

  • Byte 2-1: Minor Version

  • Byte 0: is patch

The goal is to ensure that definition of measurement block can be changed/updated gracefully.

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

4

4-byte unsigned integer, little endian

2

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x01

0x01 = Hash, mutable FW

ConnectX M1 – boot level 1 firmware

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

3

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x01

0x01 = Hash, mutable FW

ConnectX M2 – boot level 2 firmware

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

4

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x01

0x01 = Hash, mutable FW

ConnectX M3 – boot level 3 firmware

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

5

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x01

0x01 = Hash, mutable FW

ConnectX M4 – boot level 4 firmware

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

Information for BlueField-3 will be added in a future version.
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Mar 4, 2026
content here