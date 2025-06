SPDM 1.1 is used to collect measurements from a device. The following SPDM commands are supported:

Command Code Command 0x81 GET_DIGESTS 0x82 GET_CERTIFICATE 0x83 CHALLENGE 0x84 GET_VERSION 0xE0 GET_MEASUREMENTS 0xE1 GET_CAPABILITIES 0xE3 NEGOTIATE_ALGORITHMS 0xFF RESPOND_IF_READY