Topics
Topics
AR / VR
Cybersecurity
Edge Computing
Recommenders / Personalization
Computer Vision / Video Analytics
Data Center / Cloud
Generative AI / LLMs
Robotics
Content Creation / Rendering
Data Science
Networking
Simulation / Modeling / Design
Conversational AI
NVIDIA Developer
Blog
Forums
Sign In
Menu
Docs Hub
Topics
Topics
AR / VR
Cybersecurity
Edge Computing
Recommenders / Personalization
Computer Vision / Video Analytics
Data Center / Cloud
Generative AI / LLMs
Robotics
Content Creation / Rendering
Data Science
Networking
Simulation / Modeling / Design
Conversational AI
NVIDIA Developer
Blog
Forums
Sign In
NVIDIA Device Attestation and CoRIM-based Reference Measurement Sharing v4.0
Submit Search
Submit Search
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage
NVIDIA Networking
Networking Software
Adapter Firmware
NVIDIA Device Attestation and CoRIM-based Reference Measurement Sharing v4.0
SPDM over MCTP DSP0275 1.0
SPDM over MCTP DSP0275 1.0
Supported by ConnectX-7 and BlueField-3.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA.
Last updated on Dec 15, 2025
Close
content here