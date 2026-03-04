SPDM Reference Measurements

Each eRoT corresponds to a specific type of attested entity (BMC, FPGA, CPU UEFI, and NVSwitch). The set of reference measurements includes a CoMID for each eRoT and its corresponding component pair, with each eRoT providing measurements for both itself and the protected component as part of its measurement set. There is only one CoMID for the two NVSwitches, as they are expected to run the same firmware at all times, except during brief update periods when one may be updated before the other.

The CoMID includes only the measurement indices that are relevant for attestation data or metadata necessary for measurement verification against the reference. It excludes instance-specific measurements (such as serial numbers) and deprecated or unused measurement indices.

For a detailed explanation of which measurements are included in the reference, see the Measurement Block Definition section of this document.

In cases where measurements involve multiple instances (e.g., the contents of two different flashes used to store copies of a single component’s firmware), the reference defines the same value for both instances, representing the system’s stable state where the content of both flashes is identical.