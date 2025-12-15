Tools and Utilities

CoRIM generation uses support from Project Veraison repositories:

corim/corim and corim/comid packages from veraison/corim provide Go APIs for low-level manipulation of CoRIM and CoMID tags

veraison/go-cose provides a Go library implementing the COSE specification

veraison/corim/cocli is a command-line tool to interface with CoRIM and CoMID files

Please note that, as of July 2025, cocli must be installed in the compatibility configuration to be able to work with NVIDIA CoRIMs: