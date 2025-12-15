Tools and Utilities

NVIDIA Device Attestation and CoRIM-based Reference Measurement Sharing v4.0
CoRIM generation uses support from Project Veraison repositories:

  • corim/corim and corim/comid packages from veraison/corim provide Go APIs for low-level manipulation of CoRIM and CoMID tags

  • veraison/go-cose provides a Go library implementing the COSE specification

  • veraison/corim/cocli is a command-line tool to interface with CoRIM and CoMID files

Please note that, as of July 2025, cocli must be installed in the compatibility configuration to be able to work with NVIDIA CoRIMs:

go install github.com/veraison/cocli@v0.0.1-compat

