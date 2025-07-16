TPM Certificates

NVIDIA Device Attestation and CoRIM-based Reference Measurement Sharing v4.0
The switch tray comes pre-provisioned by Nvidia with the IAK – Initial Attestation Key. This key’s private key lies in the TPM and is used for signing remote attestation quotes.

The certificate format of the IAK is compliant with the TCG TPM2.0 Keys for Device Identity and Attestation.

Key terminology:

Key

Description

Certified by

Remarks

L1

Nvidia Identity Root CA

Itself, Root

A common root-CA stored and managed by the ISS ORCA service.

L2

TPM Identity ICA

L1

Stored in ISS DLM within the NV HQ.

L3

Provisioning facility ICA

L2

Provisioning entity that directly certifies and provisions the device identity certificates. Multiple instances exist for each manufacturing facility.

L4-IAK

Initial Attestation Key

L3

Derived from the Endorsement Hierarchy. Used to sign attestation quotes.

EK

Endorsement Key

TPM Manufacturer

Derived from the Endorsement Hierarchy can only decrypt. Used to prove TPM ownership.

image-2025-3-6_16-0-29-version-1-modificationdate-1752655602120-api-v2.png

