TPM Reference Measurements
NVIDIA publishes the reference values for each system's SW/FW release. This reference is provided to the verifier to compare with the attestation received from the platform, confirming whether the attestation represents an acceptable state. The measurements consist solely of the PCR values that remain static across different hardware instances or system configurations.
These measurements are collected in CoMID format, where each PCR measurement is encoded in Base64 format, as shown in the diagram below: