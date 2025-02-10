On This Page
BlueField Internal CPU Configuration
This section is displayed only on BlueField-2 and BlueField-3 devices.
In this menu you can set the following options:
Location:
BlueFiled Internal CPU Configuration
Description:
Select the model for the Internal CPU
Configurable:
Yes - A built-in option
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Reboot required:
Yes - A reboot is needed for this change to apply
Available options:
EMBEDDED CPU/SPERATED HOST
Default Value:
EMPEDDED CPU
Location:
BlueFiled Internal CPU Configuration
Description:
Defines the owner of providing ICM pages to the external host functions
Configurable:
Yes - A built-in option
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Reboot required:
Yes - A reboot is needed for this change to apply
Available options:
ECPF/External PF
Default Value:
ECPF
Location:
BlueFiled Internal CPU Configuration
Description:
Defines the owner of Eth embedded switch responsibilities
Configurable:
Yes - A built-in option
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Reboot required:
Yes - A reboot is needed for this change to apply
Available options:
ECPF/External PF
Default Value:
ECPF
Location:
BlueFiled Internal CPU Configuration
Description:
Defines the owner of the IB Vport0 responsibilities
Configurable:
Yes - A built-in option
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Reboot required:
Yes - A reboot is needed for this change to apply
Available options:
ECPF/External PF
Default Value:
ECPF
Location:
BlueFiled Internal CPU Configuration
Description:
Defines whether the Internal CPU is used as an offload engine
Configurable:
Yes - A built-in option
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Reboot required:
Yes - A reboot is needed for this change to apply
Available options:
Enabled/Disabled
Default Value:
Enabled