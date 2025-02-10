Booting from FlexBoot via IPv6

NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Documentation of Flexboot v3.7.500 & UEFI v14.37.14
IPv6 boot must be enabled in FlexBoot menu. You can configure it to:

  • IPv4 only

  • IPv6 only

  • IPv4 configuration and then IPv6

  1. Run the RADVD service on a server in the network (preferably the DHCP server) and configure it to send a periodic Router Advertisement.

    Example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    interface eth1
{
   AdvSendAdvert on;
   MinRtrAdvInterval 3;
   MaxRtrAdvInterval 5;
   AdvManagedFlag on;
   AdvOtherConfigFlag off;
   AdvHomeAgentFlag off;
 
   prefix fdfc::/64 {
      AdvOnLink on;
      AdvAutonomous off;
      AdvRouterAddr off;
   };
};

  2. Configure the DHCP service.

    Example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    default-lease-time 100;
preferred-lifetime 60;
option dhcp-renewal-time 30;
allow leasequery;
option dhcp6.preference 255;
option dhcp6.rapid-commit;
option dhcp6.bootfile6-url code 59 = string;
\\
subnet6 fdfc::/64 \{
        option dhcp6.bootfile-url "tftp://\[fdfc::123\]/ipv6_script";
        option dhcp6.name-servers fdfc::123;
        range6 fdfc::140 fdfc::200;
        range6 fdfc:: temporary;
\}

    While the ipxe_script contents is:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    #!ipxe
\\
#echo "Attempting to download linux OS over IPv6..."
kernel tftp://\[fdfc::123\]/kernel/vmlinuz_new
initrd tftp://\[fdfc::123\]/kernel/ramdisk_new.gz
imgselect vmlinuz_new
echo "Booting..."
boot

    or over HTTP:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    #!ipxe
\\
#echo "Attempting to download linux OS over IPv6..."
kernel http://\[fdfc::123\]/kernel/vmlinuz_new
initrd http://\[fdfc::123\]/kernel/ramdisk_new.gz
imgselect vmlinuz_new
echo "Booting..."
boot

