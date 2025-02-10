Bug Fixes History - UEFI

Description: Filtering all DNS packets when PXE filter is enabled will cause boot failure in the boot process when trying to fetch OS by using boot server name and not the IP.

Description: The UEFI HII "Host Priv Rshim" setting appears in the DPU UEFI HII menu, but since the setting is empty, changing it has no affect on the firmware.

Workaround : Do no use Memory Manager nor GGA for Snap3. You may use DV (configure SNAP_DMA_Q_OPMODE=2 <--- DV).

Description: Fixed an issue where unexpected behavior and possible system failure to boot could occur when booting over BlueField-3 Virtio Net emulation device using a GRUB2 boot loader.

Description: Fixed an issue where the UEFI driver set SDR link speed for devices operating on Multi-Host mode or when the keep_link_up was enabled.

