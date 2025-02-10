Bug Fixes in this Version - UEFI
For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.
Internal Ref.
Description
4206022
Description: DPU is changed from Nic mode to DPU mode after load default setting on host bios.
Keywords: HII Restore to Default
Discovered in Version: 14.36.21
Fixed in release: 14.37.14
4252759
Description: Fixed an issue related to CX6_LX Macro adapter (PSID MT_0000000551) VLAN Config for IPv4/IPv6 failure when connected with PXE Server using firmware 26.43.1014.
Keywords: VLAN Config
Discovered in Version: 14.36.21
Fixed in release: 14.37.14
4247798
Description: Fixed an issue related to UEFI Self Certification Tests (SCT) failure at EFI_ADAPTER_INFORMATION_PROTOCOL.GetInformation on CX-7 OCP card.
Keywords: UEFI Self Certification Tests
Discovered in Version: 14.36.21
Fixed in release: 14.37.14