NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Documentation of Flexboot v3.7.500 & UEFI v14.37.14
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Firmware Management  NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Documentation of Flexboot v3.7.500 & UEFI v14.37.14  Bug Fixes in this Version - UEFI

Bug Fixes in this Version - UEFI

For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref.

Description

4206022

Description: DPU is changed from Nic mode to DPU mode after load default setting on host bios.

Keywords: HII Restore to Default

Discovered in Version: 14.36.21

Fixed in release: 14.37.14

4252759

Description: Fixed an issue related to CX6_LX Macro adapter (PSID MT_0000000551) VLAN Config for IPv4/IPv6 failure when connected with PXE Server using firmware 26.43.1014.

Keywords: VLAN Config

Discovered in Version: 14.36.21

Fixed in release: 14.37.14

4247798

Description: Fixed an issue related to UEFI Self Certification Tests (SCT) failure at EFI_ADAPTER_INFORMATION_PROTOCOL.GetInformation on CX-7 OCP card.

Keywords: UEFI Self Certification Tests

Discovered in Version: 14.36.21

Fixed in release: 14.37.14
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 10, 2025
content here