NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Documentation of Flexboot v3.7.500 & UEFI v14.37.14
HII iSCSI Initiator Parameters

In the following menu, you can set the following options:

CHAP ID

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI Initiator Parameters

Description:

The iSCSI initiator Challenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol (CHAP) ID

Configurable:

Yes – via input

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Effects:

If the Connect and the CHAP Mutual Authentication are enabled – This will be the reverse username used for the iSCSI initiator Challenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol.

Value restrictions:

Maximum string length is 128.

CHAP Secret

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI Initiator Parameters

Description:

The iSCSI initiator Challenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol (CHAP) secret (password).

Configurable:

Yes – via input

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Effects:

If the Connect and the CHAP Mutual Authentication are enabled – This will be the reverse password used for the iSCSI initiator Challenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol.

Value restrictions:

String length should be 0 or 12 to 16

IPv4 Address

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI Initiator Parameters

Description:

iSCSI initiator's IPv4 address

Configurable:

Yes – via input

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Effects:

If the legacy boot protocol is iSCSI or iSCSI without fail-over, this will be set as the IP address of the initiator.

Value restrictions:

Should be in IPv4 format

IPv4 Primary DNS

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI Initiator Parameters

Description:

The iSCSI initiator Primary DNS IP Address.

Configurable:

Yes – via input

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Effects:

If the legacy boot protocol is iSCSI or iSCSI without fail-over, this will be set as the DNS for the IP address of the initiator.

Value restrictions:

Should be in IPv4 format

IPv4 Default Gateway

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI Initiator Parameters

Description:

The iSCSI initiator default Gateway IP address.

Configurable:

Yes – via input

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Effects:

If the legacy boot protocol is iSCSI or iSCSI without fail-over, this will be set as the default gateway IP address of the initiator.

Value restrictions:

Should be in IPv4 format

IPv6 Default Gateway

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI Initiator Parameters

Description:

iSCSI initiator's default gateway IPv6 address

Configurable:

Yes

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Effects:

If the legacy boot protocol is iSCSI or iSCSI without fail-over, and IPv4/IPv6 support is selected as IPv6, this will be set as the default gateway for the IPv6 address of the initiator.

Value restrictions:

Should be in IPv6 format

IPv6 Address

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI Initiator Parameters

Description:

iSCSI initiator's IPv6 address

Configurable:

Yes

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Effects:

If the legacy boot protocol is iSCSI or iSCSI without fail-over, and IPv4/IPv6 support is selected as IPv6, this will be set as the IP Address of the initiator.

Value restrictions:

Should be in IPv6 format

IPv6 Primary DNS

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI Initiator Parameters

Description:

iSCSI initiator's DNS IPv6 address

Configurable:

Yes

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Effects:

If the legacy boot protocol is iSCSI or iSCSI without fail-over, and IPv4/IPv6 support is selected as IPv6, this will be set as the DNS for the IPv6 address of the initiator.

Value restrictions:

Should be in IPv6 format

IPv6 Prefix Length

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI Initiator Parameters

Description:

iSCSI initiator's prefix length of the IPv6 address

Configurable:

Yes

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Effects:

f the legacy boot protocol is iSCSI or iSCSI without fail-over and IPv4/IPv6 support is selected as IPv6, this will be set as the prefix length for the IPv6 address of the initiator.

Value restrictions:

Should be in integer between 0-128

iSCSI Name

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI Initiator Parameters

Description:

The initiator's iSCSI Qualified Name (IQN).

Configurable:

Yes – via input

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Effects:

If the legacy boot protocol is iSCSI or iSCSI without fail-over, this will be set as the iSCSI Qualified Name of the initiator.

Value restrictions:

Maximum string length is 223

Subnet Mask

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI Initiator Parameters

Description:

The iSCSI initiator Subnet Mask for an IPv4 initiator configuration.

Configurable:

Yes – via input

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Effects:

If the legacy boot protocol is iSCSI or iSCSI without fail-over, this will be set as the subnet mask for the IP address of the initiator.

Value restrictions:

Should be in IPv4 format
