HII Main Configuration Page
In the following menu, you can set the following options:
Location:
Main Configuration Form
Description:
Displays submenu of VMware configurations.
Configurable:
Yes
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Reboot required:
Yes
Available options:
Default Value:
Disable
Blink LEDs will not appear in the boot menu if the feature is not supported by the firmware.
Location:
Main Configuration Form
Description:
Specifies the number of seconds the LEDs on physical network port should blink to assist with port identification. Only valid for adapters with blink LEDs.
Configurable:
Yes – via input
Persistency:
Valid only for current cycle
Reboot required:
No
Available options:
0-15 sec
Default Value:
0
Location:
Main Configuration Form
Description:
The device's product name
Configurable:
No
Location:
Main Configuration Form
Description:
Specifies the chip type
Configurable:
No
Location:
Main Configuration Form
Description:
The PCI Device ID of the controller
Configurable:
No
Location:
Main Configuration Form
Description:
Specifies the BIOS assigned PCI Bus:Device:Function identifier of the card
Configurable:
No
Location:
Main Configuration Form
Description:
Displays current link status on port
Configurable
No
Network Link Type will not appear in the boot menu if the feature is not supported by the firmware.
Location:
Main Configuration Form
Description:
Allows user to manually choose link type on selected VPI devices
Configurable:
Yes – via input
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Reboot required:
Yes – reboot is needed for this change to take effect.
Available options:
Ethernet/InfiniBand/VPI
Location:
Main Configuration Form
Description:
Defines link working speed.
Configurable:
No
Value restrictions:
-
Location:
Main Configuration Form
Description:
Permanent MAC address assigned during manufacturing
Configurable:
No
Location:
Main Configuration Form
Description:
Displays device's virtual MAC address
Configurable:
No
Location:
Main Configuration Form
Description:
Indicates whether Socket Direct functionality is enabled or not.
Configurable:
No