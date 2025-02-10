HII Power Configuration
[ConnectX-5 Only] In the following menu, you can set the following options:
Location:
Power Configuration
Description:
When set to Enabled, additional power settings parameter are configurable.
Configurable:
Yes
Available options:
1 - Enabled
2 - Disabled
Location:
Power Configuration
Description:
When set to disable, the device can consume more than 25W from the PCIe power rails.
Configurable:
Yes
Available options:
1 - Enabled
2 - Disabled
Location:
Power Configuration
Description:
When set to TRUE the PPS_OUT will be activated on power up.
Configurable:
Yes when
Available options:
1 - Enabled
2 - Disabled