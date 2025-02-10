On This Page
iSCSI Initiator Parameters
iSCSI Initiator Parameters menu is applicable to ConnectX®-3/ConnectX®-3 Pro adapter cards only.
In the following menu, you can set the following options:
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI Initiator Parameters
Description:
The iSCSI initiator Challenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol (CHAP) ID
Configurable:
Yes – via input
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Effects:
If the Connect and the CHAP Mutual Authentication are enabled – This will be the reverse username used for the iSCSI initiator Challenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol.
Value restrictions:
Maximum string length is 128.
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI Initiator Parameters
Description:
The iSCSI initiator Challenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol (CHAP) secret (password).
Configurable:
Yes – via input
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Effects:
If the Connect and the CHAP Mutual Authentication are enabled – This will be the reverse password used for the iSCSI initiator Challenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol.
Value restrictions:
String length should be 0 or 12 to 16
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI Initiator Parameters
Description:
iSCSI initiator's IPv4 address
Configurable:
Yes – via input
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Effects:
If the legacy boot protocol is iSCSI or iSCSI without fail-over, this will be set as the IP address of the initiator.
Value restrictions:
Should be in IPv4 format
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI Initiator Parameters
Description:
The iSCSI initiator Primary DNS IP Address.
Configurable:
Yes – via input
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Effects:
If the legacy boot protocol is iSCSI or iSCSI without fail-over, this will be set as the DNS for the IP address of the initiator.
Value restrictions:
Should be in IPv4 format
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI Initiator Parameters
Description:
The iSCSI initiator default Gateway IP address.
Configurable:
Yes – via input
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Effects:
If the legacy boot protocol is iSCSI or iSCSI without fail-over, this will be set as the default gateway IP address of the initiator.
Value restrictions:
Should be in IPv4 format
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI Initiator Parameters
Description:
iSCSI initiator's default gateway IPv6 address
Configurable:
Yes
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Effects:
If the legacy boot protocol is iSCSI or iSCSI without fail-over, and IPv4/IPv6 support is selected as IPv6, this will be set as the default gateway for the IPv6 address of the initiator.
Value restrictions:
Should be in IPv6 format
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI Initiator Parameters
Description:
iSCSI initiator's IPv6 address
Configurable:
Yes
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Effects:
If the legacy boot protocol is iSCSI or iSCSI without fail-over, and IPv4/IPv6 support is selected as IPv6, this will be set as the IP Address of the initiator.
Value restrictions:
Should be in IPv6 format
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI Initiator Parameters
Description:
iSCSI initiator's DNS IPv6 address
Configurable:
Yes
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Effects:
If the legacy boot protocol is iSCSI or iSCSI without fail-over, and IPv4/IPv6 support is selected as IPv6, this will be set as the DNS for the IPv6 address of the initiator.
Value restrictions:
Should be in IPv6 format
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI Initiator Parameters
Description:
iSCSI initiator's prefix length of the IPv6 address
Configurable:
Yes
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Effects:
f the legacy boot protocol is iSCSI or iSCSI without fail-over and IPv4/IPv6 support is selected as IPv6, this will be set as the prefix length for the IPv6 address of the initiator.
Value restrictions:
Should be in integer between 0-128
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI Initiator Parameters
Description:
The initiator's iSCSI Qualified Name (IQN).
Configurable:
Yes – via input
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Effects:
If the legacy boot protocol is iSCSI or iSCSI without fail-over, this will be set as the iSCSI Qualified Name of the initiator.
Value restrictions:
Maximum string length is 223
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI Initiator Parameters
Description:
The iSCSI initiator Subnet Mask for an IPv4 initiator configuration.
Configurable:
Yes – via input
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Effects:
If the legacy boot protocol is iSCSI or iSCSI without fail-over, this will be set as the subnet mask for the IP address of the initiator.
Value restrictions:
Should be in IPv4 format