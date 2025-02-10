On This Page
NIC Configuration
In the following menu, you can set the following options:
Boot Legacy Interrupt Disabled
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations/NIC Configuration
Description:
Disable/Enable legacy Interrupt support
Note:
If enabled, the Flexboot driver will use polling mode to get RX traffic instead of waiting for the Interrupt.
Configurable:
Yes - built-in option
Available options
1- Enable
2- Disable
Legacy Boot Protocol
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations/NIC Configuration
Description:
Use a non-UEFI network boot protocol.
Notes:
1. If set to NONE, the boot will skip this port.
2. If all the ports per Bus Device Function (BDF) are set to NONE, a BEV entry will not be registered.
Configurable:
Yes – built-in options
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Available options:
Link Speed
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations/NIC Configuration
Description:
Defines the working link speed.
Configurable:
No
Boot Retry Count
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations/NIC Configuration
Description:
The number of retries to attempt in case of a boot failure.
Configurable:
Yes – built-in options
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Available options:
0 - No retries
1 - Retry
2 - Retries
3 - Retries
4 - Retries
5 - Retries
6 - Retries
7 - Indefinite Retries
Cross Signed CA URI
Location:
NIC Configuration
Description:
Specifies the source URI for root CA certificates.
Configurable:
Yes – via input
Value Restrictions:
N/A
IPv4/IPv6 support
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations/NIC Configuration
Description:
Select which IP protocol version will be used when booting. If both are configured, FlexBoot will try to boot with the 2nd protocol only if failed to boot with the 1st one.
Configurable:
Yes – built-in option
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Reboot required:
No
Available options:
1 - IPv4
2 - IPv6
3 - IPv4/IPv6
Trust CA fingerprint
Location:
NIC Configuration
Description:
Obtains the SHA-256 encryption key. The fingerprint of the root certificate that you want Flexboot to trust.
Configurable:
Yes – via input
Value Restrictions:
Should be in hex format with the size of 32 byte. Any other size will not be a valid value.
Undi network wait timeout
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations/NIC Configuration
Description:
When the UNDI interface is used, defines the delay time when PXENV_UNDI_OPEN call is issued.
Configurable:
Yes – via input
Value restrictions:
The minimum integer value is 0 and Maximum integer value is 30.
Virtual LAN ID
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations/NIC Configuration
Description:
Uses the VLAN tag with the selected boot protocol.
Configurable:
Yes – via input – If virtual LAN mode is enabled
Value restrictions:
The minimum integer value is 1 and Maximum integer value is 4094.
Virtual LAN Mode
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations/NIC Configuration
Description:
Enable/Disable VLAN tagging on the selected boot protocol.
Configurable:
Yes – built-in options
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Available options:
1 - Enabled
2 - Disabled
VPI link type
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations/NIC Configuration
Description:
Specifies the network link type for supported cards.
Note: This option is available only on supported devices.
Configurable:
Yes – built-in option
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Reboot required:
Yes – reboot is needed in order for this change to apply
Available options:
1 - InfiniBand
2 - Ethernet
Wake on LAN
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations/NIC Configuration
Description:
Status of Wake on LAN feature. When set, it enables the server to be powered using an in-band magic packet.
Only valid for adapters that support Wake on LAN.
Note: This option is available only on supported devices.
Configurable:
Yes – built-in options
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Available options:
1 - Enabled
2 - Disabled
In the following menu, you can set the following options:
PKey Value
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations/NIC Configuration
Description:
PKey value to be used when booting IPoIB
Configurable:
Yes
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Available options:
0-65535
0 – the default PKey value
DHCP Client-Id HW Type IB
Description:
When enabled, DHCP packets are sent with Client-Id option (61) that includes "HW type(0x20)" + "GUID", instead of "NVIDIA Prefix" + "GUID".
Configurable:
Yes
Available options:
1 - Enabled
2 - Disabled
DHCP HW Type IB
Description:
When Enabled, DHCP discovery packets are sent with HW-addr= GUID instead of a MAC address.
Configurable:
Yes
Available options:
1 - Enabled
2 - Disabled