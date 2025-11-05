NVIDIA HPC-X Software Toolkit Rev 2.25.1 (2025 LTS U1)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Accelerator Software  NVIDIA HPC-X Software Toolkit Rev 2.25.1 (2025 LTS U1)
Download PDF

Overview

NVIDIA® HPC-X® is a comprehensive software package that includes MPI and SHMEM communications libraries. HPC-X also includes various acceleration packages to improve both the performance and scalability of applications running on top of these libraries, including UCX (Unified Communication X), which accelerates the underlying send/receive (or put/get) messages. It also includes HCOLL, which accelerates the underlying collective operations used by the MPI/PGAS languages.

The documentation here relates to HPC-X:

Software Download

Please visit NVIDIA HPC-X

Document Revision History

A list of the changes made to this document are provided in Document Revision History.

Related Documentation

Software

Reference

NVIDIA SHARP

https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/category/mlnxsharp
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 5, 2025
content here