Automated Scope_Info File Creation

-C Do not remove the cache directory (Python virtual environment can cache required modules), which speeds up subsequent runs.

-f <scope_info> Specify the output filename for the 'full' scope_info file. Use - for standard output. The 'full' scope_info file includes all nodes visible on the InfiniBand subnet.

-d <distances> Calculate distances between all pairs of TORs and write them to the specified <distances> file. Useful for debugging purposes.

-t <topofile> Extract topology information (such as switch oversubscription ratios) and write to the specified <topofile> . This file is used to make pairwise tests topology-aware (see Accounting for Oversubscription).

-o <order_info> Create an <order_info> file for testing bisectional bandwidth based on distances between TORs.

-a Write all possible pairs to the <order_info> file. Without this option, each scope is tested only once; with it, all possible combinations of scopes are tested.

-i <ibnetdiscover_cli> Run ibnetdiscover with the specified <ibnetdiscover_switches> . Multiple switches can be used if quoted, for example: bin/scopes/run_scopes.sh -i "-C mlx5_0 -P 1" . Note that ibnetdiscover may require additional permissions to run.