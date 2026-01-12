NCCL-RDMA-SHARP Plugins

This plugin replaces the default NCCL internal inter-node communication with RDMA-based transports. It implements both Point-to-Point transport and Collective transport(CollNet) (including SHARP Collective transport).

The environment variable NCCL_IBEXT_DISABLE enables/disables the use of the plugin. When set to NCCL_IBEXT_DISABLE=1, it disables the plugin, causing a fallback to NCCL's native internal communication.