NCCL-RDMA-SHARP Plugins
NCCL-RDMA-SHARP plugins enable RDMA and switch-based collectives (SHARP) with NVIDIA's NCCL library.
This plugin replaces the default NCCL internal inter-node communication with RDMA-based transports. It implements both Point-to-Point transport and Collective transport(CollNet) (including SHARP Collective transport).
The environment variable NCCL_IBEXT_DISABLE enables/disables the use of the plugin. When set to NCCL_IBEXT_DISABLE=1, it disables the plugin, causing a fallback to NCCL's native internal communication.
The following environment variables enable the SHARP aggregation with NCCL when using the plugin.
NCCL_COLLNET_ENABLE=
1
NVIDIA switches allow a limited number of streaming aggregation flows (maximum: 2). On systems with multiple GPUs and multiple HCAs, NCCL creates an aggregation streaming flow (NCCL Ring/Channel) per HCA rail. It is required to build the cluster topology in such a way that leaf level switches are connected to the same HCA rail from each server.