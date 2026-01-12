On This Page
Running, Configuring and Rebuilding HPC-X
The sources for SHMEM and OMPI can be found at $HPCX_HOME/sources/ .
Please refer to $HPCX_HOME/sources/ and HPC-X README file for more information on building details.
To profile MPI API
$ export IPM_KEYFILE=$HPCX_IPM_DIR/etc/ipm_key_mpi
$ export IPM_LOG=FULL
$ export LD_PRELOAD=$HPCX_IPM_DIR/lib/libipm.so
$ mpirun -x LD_PRELOAD <...>
$ $HPCX_IPM_DIR/bin/ipm_parse -html outfile.xml
For further details on profiling MPI API, please refer to: http://ipm-hpc.org/
The NVIDIA®-supplied version of IPM contains an additional feature (Barrier before Collective), not found in the standard package, that allows end users to easily determine the extent of application imbalance in applications which use collectives. This feature instruments each collective so that it calls MPI_Barrier() before calling the collective operation itself. Time spent in this MPI_Barrier() is not counted as communication time, so by running an application with and without the Barrier before Collective feature, the extent to which application imbalance is a factor in performance can be assessed.
The instrumentation can be applied on a per-collective basis, and is controlled by the following environment variables:
$ export IPM_ADD_BARRIER_TO_REDUCE=
1
$ export IPM_ADD_BARRIER_TO_ALLREDUCE=
1
$ export IPM_ADD_BARRIER_TO_GATHER=
1
$ export IPM_ADD_BARRIER_TO_ALL_GATHER=
1
$ export IPM_ADD_BARRIER_TO_ALLTOALL=
1
$ export IPM_ADD_BARRIER_TO_ALLTOALLV=
1
$ export IPM_ADD_BARRIER_TO_BROADCAST=
1
$ export IPM_ADD_BARRIER_TO_SCATTER=
1
$ export IPM_ADD_BARRIER_TO_SCATTERV=
1
$ export IPM_ADD_BARRIER_TO_GATHERV=
1
$ export IPM_ADD_BARRIER_TO_ALLGATHERV=
1
$ export IPM_ADD_BARRIER_TO_REDUCE_SCATTER=
1
By default, all values are set to '0'.
Rebuilding Open MPI Using a Helper Script
The $HPCX_ROOT/utils/hpcx_rebuild.sh script can rebuild OMPI and UCX from HPC-X using the same sources and configuration. It also takes into account HPC-X's environments: vanilla, MT and CUDA.
For details, run:
$HPCX_ROOT/utils/hpcx_rebuild.sh --help
Rebuilding Open MPI from HPC-X Sources
HPC-X package contains Open MPI sources that can be found in $HPCX_HOME/sources/ folder. Further information can be found in HPC-X README file.
To build Open MPI from sources:
$ HPCX_HOME=/path/to/extracted/hpcx
$ ./configure --prefix=${HPCX_HOME}/hpcx-ompi
--with-hcoll=${HPCX_HOME}/hcoll \ --with-ucx=${HPCX_HOME}/ucx \
--with-platform=contrib/platform/mellanox/optimized \
--with-slurm --with-pmix
$ make -j9 all && make -j9 install
Open MPI and OpenSHMEM are pre-compiled with UCX and HCOLL, and use them by default.
If HPC-X is intended to be used with SLURM PMIx plugin, Open MPI should be built against external PMIx, Libevent and HWLOC and the same Libevent and PMIx libraries should be used for both SLURM and Open MPI.
Additional configuration options:
--with-pmix=<path-to-pmix>
--with-libevent=<path-to-libevent>
--with-hwloc=<path-to-hwloc>
HCOLL is disabled by default in HPC-X.
Running with default HCOLL configuration parameters:
$ mpirun -mca coll_hcoll_enable
1-x HCOLL_MAIN_IB=mlx4_0:
1<...>
Running OSHMEM with HCOLL:
% oshrun -mca scoll_mpi_enable
1-mca scoll basic,mpi -mca coll_hcoll_enable
1<...>
The default HPC-X is not built with SLURM support. In order to use a direct launch with srun, rebuild the OpenMPI or HPC-X with the slurm version installed on the system:
Open MPI:
`env <MPI/OSHMEM-application-env> srun --mpi={pmi2|pmix} <srun-args> <mpi-app-args>`
All Open MPI/OpenSHMEM parameters that are supported by the mpirun/oshrun command line can be provided through environment variables using the following rule:
"-mca <param_name> <param-val>" => "export OMPI_MCA_<param_name>=<param-val>"
For example an alternative to "-mca coll_hcoll_enable 1" with 'mpirun' is
"export OMPI_MCA_coll_hcoll_enable=1" with 'srun '