Network Failure Recovery - Automatically detects and recovers from communication link failures, ensuring uninterrupted distributed training and system stability without user intervention.

Dynamic Network Load Balance - Dynamically redistributes data across multiple network interfaces based on available throughput and communication patterns, preventing bottlenecks and improving overall transfer efficiency.

Topology Awareness – Automatically detects long-haul connections using network topology information and applies optimized transport settings to enhance overall network performance.

NCCL Profiler Plugin – Enables detailed monitoring of NCCL’s internal network activity during communication.

The Spectrum-X NCCL Plugin provides enhanced resiliency and load-balancing capabilities when multiple network devices (ports or NICs) are available per GPU in AI workloads. Starting from version 1.2, the plugin also considers the communication pattern being executed by NCCL, like number of peers and traffic per peer, along with device load characteristics to provide optimal distribution of traffic across multiple network devices.

Starting with version 1.2, the Spectrum-X NCCL Plugin introduces a mechanism to specify network topology and transport parameters. The plugin supports specifying topology through a file format similar to Slurm’s topology format, where each entry defines connections between switches and hosts with relative latency or cable-length values.

Based on this topology, the plugin automatically identifies long-haul connections and take advantage of NVIDIA XGS configuration for these. It also improves the NCCL algorithm selection model taking the latencies across the long-haul connections into account.

For more information, refer to NVIDIA XGS.

The Spectrum-X NCCL Plugin extends the NCCL Inspector profiler with NetInspector, which adds network-level instrumentation and telemetry.

NetInspector provides:

Transaction-level metrics – Per-transaction send/receive data including chunk sizes, resent bytes, and peer addressing.

Burst bandwidth telemetry – Real-time bandwidth measurements per InfiniBand device using exponential moving averages.

Queue Pair (QP) lifecycle – QP creation, weight updates, and load-balancing metrics.

Device resilience – Device failure and recovery events with bandwidth delta tracking.

Link error monitoring – Cumulative link-error counts per device.

NetInspector operates at configurable verbosity levels and exports telemetry in JSON Lines (.jsonl) format with microsecond-level timestamps for performance analysis.