Test Descriptions and Options

All command-line options mentioned in the test descriptions are applicable to the ClusterKit binary (see Running ClusterKit).

Pairwise Tests

Bandwidth Test (-d bw)

The bandwidth test utilizes nonblocking MPI_Isend and MPI_Irecv calls.

Options:

  • Iterations: -b<iters>, --biters=<iters> (Default: 16)

  • Message Size: -B<size>, --bsize=<size> (Default: 32 MB)

  • Unidirectional: -U, --unidirectional (send data in one direction only; default is bidirectional)

  • Tolerance: -u <tol>, --btol=<tol> (specify tolerance - see ClusterKit Evaluation Logic for Pairwise Tests)

Latency Test (-d lat)

The latency test is performed with a series of MPI_Send and MPI_Recv calls, where one partner sends a message to the other, which then sends a message back. This process is repeated <iters> times.

Options:

GPU-GPU Latency Test (-d gpu_gpu_lat)

Measures latency of GPU-to-GPU communication with MPI_ISend and MPI_IRecv.

Options:

  • Iterations: -k, --gpulati=<iters> (Default: 1024)

  • Message Size: -K, --gpulats=<size> (Default: 0 Bytes)

  • Tolerance: -t <tol>, --ltol=<tol> (specify tolerance - see ClusterKit Evaluation Logic for Pairwise Tests)

  • Per-GPU test: -z, --bygpu (test corresponding GPU pairs: GPU0-to-GPU0, GPU1-to-GPU1, etc.)

  • Use GPUDIRECT: -G, --gpudirect (use GPUDIRECT; default is to copy from GPU memory to host)

GPU-GPU Bandwidth Test (-d gpu_gpu_bw)

Measures bandwidth of GPU-to-GPU communication with MPI_ISend and MPI_IRecv.

Options:

  • Iterations: -a, --gpubwi=<iters> (Default: 64)

  • Message Size: -A, --gpubws=<size> (Default: 1 MB)

  • Tolerance: -u <tol>, --btol=<tol> (specify tolerance - see ClusterKit Evaluation Logic for Pairwise Tests)

  • Per-GPU test: -z, --bygpu (test corresponding GPU pairs from different nodes: GPU0-to-GPU0, GPU1-to-GPU1, etc.)

  • Use GPUDIRECT: -G, --gpudirect (use GPUDIRECT; default is to copy from GPU memory to host)

NCCL GPU-GPU Bandwidth Test (-d nccl_bw)

Measures bandwidth of GPU-to-GPU communication with NCCL communications primitives.

Options:

NCCL GPU-GPU Latency Test (-d gpu_gpu_lat)

Measures latency of GPU-to-GPU communication with NCCL communications primitives.

Options:

  • Iterations: -k, --gpulati=<iters> (default: 1024)

  • Message Size: -K, --gpulats=<size> (default: 0 Bytes)

SCOPED Tests

Collective Tests

Collective tests perform selected collective operations across all nodes in a defined scope.

Types of tests:

  • barrier

  • Allreduce

  • bcast

  • Alltoall (set as an argument to -d option)

Options:

  • Iterations: -n, --niter=<iters> (default: 10000)

NCCL Collective Tests

Performs NCCL collective operations among nodes in the same scope.

Types of Tests:

  • nccl_bcast

  • nccl_allreduce

  • nccl_reduce

  • nccl_allgather

  • nccl_reducescatter

Options:

  • Iterations: -n, --niter=<iters> (default: 10,000)

Bisectional Bandwidth Test (-d bisect_bw)

Measures bisectional bandwidth by enabling communication between corresponding nodes in different scopes, assessing potential interference.

Options:

  • Iterations: -b<iters>, --biters=<iters> (default: 16)

  • Message Size: -B<size>, --bsize=<size> (default: 32 MB)

  • Unidirectional: -U, --unidirectional (sends data in one direction only)

  • Scope Order: --scope_order=<scope_order> (sets order of scopes for testing)

Scope Order File Format: The file consists of lines formatted as follows:

<pass_num>,<scope1>,<scope2>

Example:

 1,scope01,scope02 1,scope03,scope04 2,scope02,scope03 3,scope01,scope04 3,scope02,scope03

This instructs ClusterKit to execute 3 passes, testing specified connections.

Other Tests

Memory Bandwidth Test (-d mb)

The memory bandwidth test can be conducted with one of the following operations:

  • ADD: a[i] = b[i] + c[i]

  • COPY: a[i] = b[i]

  • SCALE: a[i] = D * b[i]

  • TRIAD: a[i] = b[i] + D * c[i]

Options:

  • Iterations: -I <iters>, --mbiters=<iters> (default: 16)

  • Array Size: -I <size>, --mbsize=<size> (default: 4 * L3 cache size)

  • Test Type: -m <type>, --memtest=add|copy|scale|triad (default: TRIAD)

Effective Bandwidth Ordered Test (-d beff_o)

Rings of doubling size are formed, starting at 2, and messages are passed in one direction based on rank ordering.

Options:

  • Iterations: -e, --beffi=<iters> (default: 512)

  • Message Size: -E, --beffs=<size> (default: 32 MB)

  • Tolerance: -u <tol>, --btol=<tol> (specify tolerance. Nodes showing results worse than max * tolerance will be considered ‘bad’)

Effective Bandwidth Random Test (-d beff_or)

Similar to the ordered test, but rings are created randomly.

Options:

  • Iterations: -e, --beffi=<iters> (default: 512)

  • Message Size: -E, --beffs=<size> (default: 32 MB)

  • Tolerance: -u <tol>, --btol=<tol> (specify tolerance. Nodes showing results worse than max * tolerance will be considered ‘bad’)

GPU Memory Bandwidth Test (-d gpumb)

Measures bandwidth for host-to-GPU and GPU-to-host memory transfers.

Options:

  • Iterations: -j, --gpumbi=<iters> (default: 16)

  • Message Size: -J, --gpumbs=<size> (default: 0 bytes)

  • Tolerance: -u <tol>, --btol=<tol> (specify tolerance. Nodes showing results worse than max * tolerance will be considered ‘bad’)

GPU Neighbor Latency Test (-d gpu_neighbor_lat)

A restricted variant of the GPU-GPU latency test that measures communication only between GPUs on neighboring nodes.

Options:

  • Iterations: -k, --gpulati=<iters> (default: 1024)

  • Message Size: -K, --gpulats=<size> (default: 0 bytes)

  • Use GPUDIRECT: -G, --gpudirect (use GPUDIRECT - default is to copy from GPU memory to host)

GPU Neighbor Bandwidth Test (-d gpu_neighbor_bw)

A restricted variant of the GPU-GPU bandwidth test that measures communication only between GPUs on neighboring nodes.

Options:

  • Iterations: -a, --gpubwi=<iters> (default: 64)

  • Message Size: -A, --gpubws=<size> (default: 1 MB)

  • Use GPUDIRECT: -G, --gpudirect (use GPUDIRECT - default is to copy from GPU memory to host)
