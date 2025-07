2.19.5 Fixed an issue related to load port keys

2.19.3 Fixed an issue with zero HCA GUIDs. HCAs with zero GUIDs will be excluded

2.19.0 Fixed HCA selection by the "Auto Scope Builder" (--host_file & --node_descr_filter)

2.18.0 Fixed an issue related to fetching PortVLXmitTimeCongExt counter

Fixed FLIDs validation

Fixed an issue related to unhealthy reporting mode

Fixed dump dv_csv sections when the scope exists

2.17.0 Fixed an issue related to the execute command from the switches

Fixed an issue related to fetching multiple Congestion Control counters

Fixed PEMI register handling

Fixed SLRIP register

Fixed PDDR registers layouts

2.16.0 Fixed an issue related to the execute command from the switches

Fixed an issue related to fetching multiple Congestion Control counters

2.15.0 Fixed an issue related to loading the 'HWInfo.technology' field from a file.

Removed 'PERF' records duplicates in the 'db_csv' file.

2.14.0 Fixed an issue related to retrieving RX/TX Power fields in the cable report

2.13.0 Fixed a crash in SHARP stage that occurred when one or more switches was reset

2.11.0 Fixed the DB_CSV file which contained non-ASCII characters

2.9.0 Fixed PCIe plugin behavior to support scope file

Fixed the wrong number of SHARP active jobs in fabric summary

2.8.0 Fixed an unexpected exit when detected HCAs with invalid GUID in discovery stage

Fixed an issue that corrupted the ibdaignet reporting for other nodes when encountering an HCA with an invalid LID

Fixed a possible crash in SHARP validation mode when SHARP version is not specified in command line parameters

Fixed the wrong values in "switchguid" and in "remote port" fields in ibnetdiscover file

2.6.1 Fixed an issue that caused ibtopodiff not to recognize IB Routers

Fixed the reset flow for PHY/PCI counters

2.5.1 Fixed an issue that resulted in GUIDs being printed in Mkey Mmanager in HEX format

Fixed an issue that resulted in error messages being printed with the correct node GUID instead of the value "zero"

Fixed an issue that loaded duplicates and half links from the neighbors file of MKey manager

Fixed an issue that printed errors/warning status in stages

Fixed an issue that resulted in a critical error in case of duplicate names with HCA/mlx patterns