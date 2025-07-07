Changes and New Features
v.2.19.5
Cable
Avoid sending SMP cable info MADs for NDR/XDR switches.
General
Skip any nodes in case if GUID is zero.
v.2.19.3
General
No changes and new features are introduced in this release.
v.2.19.0
XDR
Added support for XDR.
Validations
Added support for automatic validation of SM configuration on HCAs.
Counters
Added support for Port Receive Data Histogram.
Counters
Excluded special ports from PortGeneralCounters fetch.
Limitations
Disabled BER validation for XDR devices (all devices of 5nm).
Hierarchy Information
Updated Physical Hierarchy Information (Template GUID 0x01).
v.2.18.0
Hierarchy Information
Added support for Chassis Information.
Counters
Added support for Queue Depth Histograms.
Counters
Added support for Port General Counters (ICRC Payload Corruption Detection).
PHY Plugin
Updated 7nm registers.
PHY Plugin
Updated 5nm registers.
PHY Plugin
Updated PPCNT registers.
PHY Plugin
Updated MPCNT registers.
PHY Plugin
Updated PDDR registers.
ibdiagnet
Removed deprecated command line options.
v.2.17.0
NVLink5 MADs
Added support for NVLink5 MADs.
FLID
Added support for compression ratio for FLIDs.
FLID
Added support PFRN for FLIDs.
Cables
Enabled PRTL registers for calculation cable length.
PHY Plugin
Added support for MPCNT register.
PHY Plugin
Allowed MRCS register for HCAs.
ibdiagpath
Deprecated and removed ibdiagpath.
ibdiagnet
Added support for auto build scope by hosts list (--host_file & --node_descr_filter).
v.2.16.0
PHY Plugin
Added support for MRCS register.
PHY Plugin
Added support for PRTL register.
PHY Plugin
Updated PDDR register.
Cables
Reduced false-positive errors about an invalid port in the cable plugin for splitted switches.
Cables
Changed cable info fetch priority from cable plugin to PHY plugin.
v2.15.0
Counters
Added support for PPCNT InfiniBand general counters.
DGX-H100
Added support for DGX-H100 systems in Rail Validation.
db_csv File
Added the option to report to the db_csv file if no BER threshold is found for a port.
SLRG Register
Excluded the SLRG register from the default PHY list.
MSPS Register
Updated MSPS register (added the
v2.14.0
PCIe Connectivity Health Report
Introduced a new report on PCIe connectivity health based on a comparison of enabled/active speed and width.
Cables
Removed validation of transceiver firmware versions on the same cable.
v2.13.0
Counters
Added support for "Fast Link Recovery" counters.
Counters
Added support for On-Demand-Paging (ODP) counters.
Reports
Added reports for mismatch in cable firmware versions.
Reports
Added reports for cable length.
v2.12.0
Programable Port Congestion Control
Added support for fetching Programable Port Congestion Control Counters (PPCC) at GA level.
FLID
Added support for FLID at GA level.
SHARP
Added support for “ad-hoc” trees for SHARP.
iblinkinfo
Added new dump file in format if iblinkinfo.
v2.11.0
Programable Port Congestion Control
Added support for fetching Programable Port Congestion Control Counters (PPCC).
This feature is at Technical Preview level.
FLID
Added support for FLID.
This feature is at Technical Preview level.
GMP MADs
Added support for sending GMP MADs from user-space (Kernel bypass).
This feature is at Alpha level.
In-band auto-discovery
In-band auto-discovery for switch management IP.
This feature is available only in the UFM package.
PHY plugin
Added support for IB cable/transceiver diagnostics: SNR and EOM (PEMI).
ibdiagnet's runtime statistics
Added ibdiagnet's runtime statistics (CPU utilization, Stage duration, MAD statistics).
v2.10.0
Cable Information
Fetching cable info from Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS) compatible cables connected to HCA.
smparquery Uutility
The smparquery utility is moved from the deprecated package
topodiff Tool
The topodiff tool supports now more than 4 HCA systems.
Routers stage
"Routers stage" will be launched by default.
Auto-detection of Outgoing IB Port
Improved the auto-detection of outgoing IB port.
v2.9.0
Proactive FRN (pFRN)
Added support for Proactive FRN (pFRN) configuration and counters.
HashBasedForwarding
Added support for HashBasedForwarding (HBF).
PortVLXmitWait
Added support for vendor spec PortVLXmitWait 64bit.
Hierarchy Info
Added support for Hierarchy Info (A15 InfiniBand spec):
PHY plugin
Added support for up to 16 fans (START_FANS_SPEED section).
SHARP trees validation
Added new validations for SHARP trees in fat-tree topology with "parallel" links between switches.
VL Arbitration
Added support for VL Arbitration.
Cables
Modified the format for temperature thresholds. How it uses human readable format.
PMPortSamplesControl
Added PMPortSamplesControl to db_csv.
FDBS file
Enabled FDBS file creation by default.
DFP dump file
Improved DFP dump file.
Dump file
Performance improvements in dump file creation
v2.8.0
Cables
Added support for CMIS cable.
PortVLXmit
Added support for PortVLXmitFlowCtlUpdateErrors.
PortVLXmit
Added support for PortVLXmitWait.
PHY plugin
Updated SLRG_16 and SLTP_16 registers.
PHY plugin
Added support for PCI Diagnostic Data Pages.
Adapter Cards: Socket-Direct
Added a list of Socket-Direct HCAs to DB_CSV.
Adapter Cards: Socket-Direct
Socket-Direct HCAs are excluded from Rail-Optimized Topology validation.
PM Stage Reports Overflow & Threshold
PM Stage reports overflow & threshold for 3 counters only:
Fat Tree Validation
Improved "Connectivity group" detection.
ibnetdiscover
ibnetdiscover file will not be generate in case of the scope file usage.
Fabric Summary
Fabric Summary now includes number of Socket-Direct HCAs
Error/Warning Reporting
Error/warning reporting to screen and log files is limited by 5 of each type, DB_CSV includes all errors
v2.7.0
Link Speed
Added support for NDR InfiniBand link speed.
Fat Tree Topology
Enabled a new Fat Tree Topology validation tool.
Virtualization Stage
Redesigned the Virtualization stage to asynchronous mode.
AGUID
AGUID stage is disabled by default.
To enable it, use the
db_csv
db_csv will now contain information about connected ports only.
v2.6.1
ibdiagnet
ibtopodif
Added support for “stable” names of RDMA devices based on PCI/slot/function location.
ibnetdiscover dump file (created by ibdiagnet)
Now the dump file includes Virtual Port info
v2.5.1
Rail Optimized Topology Validation
Checks links between compute nodes and leaf switches to provide rail optimized topology (
Service Level
Customization SL for GMP MADs in ibdiagnet (
General
v2.4.0
General
Performance Improvements
The performance of following steps in ibdiagnet have been improved:
Version
Tool
Parameter Name
Status
Description
2.16.0
ibdiagpath
--lids_list
New
Using the lids utility for creating scope file.
2.15.0
ibdiagnet
--skip
Deprecated
vs_cap_smp & vs_cap_gmp values will be ignored.
<br />SMP & GMP capabilities will be retrieve every time.
ibdiagpath
--adaptive_routing
New
Using adaptive routing tables to look up for possible paths.
2.12.0
ibdiagnet
--sharp_opt
Changed
Added a new option "- [ad_hoc]" which indicates the ad-hoc trees support in SHARP, and prevents warnings for tree_id duplication in the fabric
Value: <[csc][dsc][dscp][ad_hoc]>
2.11.0
ibdiagnet
--ppcc
New
This parameters enables fetching PPCC (Port Programable Congestion Control) counters.
Possible values:
For more information on the supported wildcard syntax refer to the manual page by typing `man 7 glob
--verbs
Experimental
Send and receive GMPs via ibverbs instead of ibumad library.
2.9.0
ibdiagnet
--r_opt
Deprecated
The same functionality is supported by --disable_output option
Value: skip_far
Removed
Values: vs, far, rn, drnc, crnc
--pm_get_all
New
Get all PM counters by activate the following flags: --per_slvl_cntrs --sc --extended_speeds pm_per_lane
--pm_clear_all
New
Clear all PM counters by activate the following flags: --scr --pc
--ft_roots_regex_opt
New
Regular expression to select topology root nodes. To be applied to switch descriptions.
Value: <regular expression>
2.8.0
--r_opt
dump_only_skip_routing_tables
Added
Skips routing tables (LFTs) retrieving
rn
Deprecated
Dumps routing notification data to file (enabled by default)
drnc
Deprecated
Dumps routing notification port counters to file (enabled by default)
2.7.0
ibdiagnet
--ft
New
Enables Fat Tree Topology Validation (default - disabled)
--aguid
New
Collects AGUIDs
--enable_spst
Removed
SPST mode is enabled by default. Option was deprecated in 2.6.1
2.6.1
ibdiagnet
--smp_window
Upper limit and default are changed
Max: 256; default: 16
--gmp_window
Upper limit and default are changed
Max: 16384; default: 256
--am_key
New
Specifies default AMKEY for the fabric
--am_key_file
New
Specifies the path to file (AMKEY per GUID)
--smdb
New
Specifies the path to OpenSM SMDB file (required for Adaptive Routing & Dragonfly+ Topology validation)
--ber_threshold_table
New
Specifies the path to BER thresholds table file (BER per FEC)
--create_ber_threshold_table
New
Creates template file of BER threshold table
--enable_spst
Deprecated
SPST mode is enabled by default
--dfp
New
Enabling DFP Topology Validation (default - disabled)
--dfp_opt
New
Specifies comma separated DFP Topology Validation options
dfp_opt
<max_cas>
-
Specifies max number of CAs for “Root” switch in Dragonfly+ island (default: 1).
This parameter is mutual exclusive with --smdb
ibdmchk
--FAR
New
Adds support for input FAR file
2.5.1
ibdiagnet
--sl
New
Specifies the SL to be used (default=0)
--rail_validation
New
Enabling Rail Optimized Topology Validation (default - disabled)
--rail_validation_opt
New
Specifies comma separated Rail Optimized Topology Validation options
--clear_congestion_counters
New
Dumping Congestion Counters and clearing them
--fec_mode
Deprecated
FEC_MODE section will be dump to "db_csv" by default
--rail_validation_opt
<regex>
-
Specifies regular expression to filter HCA nodes from reports. To be applied to HCAs node descriptions
2.4.0
ibdiagnet
--enable_output
New
Enable creation of specific dump file
--disable_output
New
Disable specific dump file
--path
New
Set custom path for specific dump file
--discovery_only
New
Discover IB fabric, save topology information into “db_csv” file and exit
--smp_window
Upper limit is changed
New max is 128
--gmp_window
Upper limit is changed
New max is 8192
ibtopodiff
--ibnl_dir
New
Set path for IBNL files