IB Cluster Deployment Example

This example:

Configures 3 hosts to IB Cluster Inventory. Configures a single host to be member of ib_host_manager . Deploys an InfiniBand cluster.

The following example shows how to deploy an InfiniBand cluster that performs the following:

Updates MLNX_OFED to version number 5.6-1.0.3.3 on all hosts of this inventory. Updates MFT to version number 4.20.0-34 on all hosts of this inventory. Updates HPC-X to version number 2.11.0 on all hosts of this inventory. Updates NVIDIA® MLNX-OS® to version number 3.9.3124 on 5 switches. Updates firmware for NVIDIA® Quantum InfiniBand to version number 27.2008.3328. Updates firmware for NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 InfiniBand to version number 20.31.1014. Updates firmware for NVIDIA® AOC InfiniBand HDR cables to version number 38.100.121. Runs ClusterKit tests for 1 minute on 2 hosts of this inventory.

Using YAML syntax, the following variables are used in this example: