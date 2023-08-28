IB Cluster Inventory

If the user wants to define specific pass/fail criteria, the pass_fail_criteria variable should be utilized. This variable must consist of a dictionary as its value which will have a mapping of a job template (playbook name) to its user-defined criteria (dictionary). The criteria dictionary should contain two special keys, max_fail_percentage and action .

max_fail_percentage key expects an integer from 0-100 (percentage) as its value. The value represents a percentage (as integer) of failures which are acceptable during the execution of the supported job template. Its default value is 0, which means that in the case of any failures (one host or more) the job template will fail.

action defines the operation to perform if the actual failure percentage is greater than the max_fail_percentage value

Supported job template actions (operation types):

Action/Operation Description stop Fails the execution of the job

Playbook name (key names supported for pass_fail_criteria ) to job template name mapping:

Playbook Name Job Template Name hca_fw_update HCA Firmware Update ib_hca_fw_update IB HCA Firmware Update ib_cable_fw_update IB Cable Firmware Update ib_switch_fw_update IB Externally Managed Switch Firmware Update mlnxos_configure MLNX-OS Configure mlnxos_upgrade MLNX-OS Upgrade

Example for pass_fail_criteria variable example (placed in the inventory variables list):

Copy Copied! pass_fail_criteria: '{"hca_fw_update": {"max_fail_percentage": 40, "action": "stop"}, "ib_switch_fw_update": {"max_fail_percentage": 80, "action": "stop"}}'

In this example, the user provides criteria for two job templates: HCA Firmware Update ( hca_fw_update ) and IB Externally Managed Switch Firmware Update ( ib_switch_fw_update ).