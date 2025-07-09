InfiniBand Cluster Bring-up Procedure
Acronyms

Acronym

Description

CG

Acronym: Core Group.

A collection of CORE switches used to connect to specific SPINE switches within different SLGs within a datacenter.

“CORE” Network Layer / Switch

The switches comprising the 3rd tier of a 3-tier Clos network. “SPINE” switches connect to “CORE” switches. The term applies to both Cluster Interconnected and Data/Storage networks and both Ethernet and IB networks. Other NVIDIA literature refers to this layer as “Super Spine”.

“LEAF” Network Layer / Switch

The switches comprising the 1st tier of a 3-tier Clos network. “Nodes” connect to “LEAF” switches. The term applies to both Cluster Interconnected and Data/Storage networks and both Ethernet and IB networks. Other NVIDIA literature refers to this layer as “TOR” or “Top-of-Rack”.

SLG

Acronym: Spine-Leaf Group.

A collection of SPINE and LEAF layer devices that are interconnected (all SPINE connect to all LEAF within the group).

SU

Acronym: Scalable Unit.

“SPINE” Network Layer / Switch

The switches comprise the 2rd tier of a 3-tier Clos network. “LEAF” switches connect to “SPINE” switches. The term applies to both Cluster Interconnected and Data/Storage networks and both Ethernet and IB networks.
