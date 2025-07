1 Cluster Planning - Choose Topology Setting the InfiniBand Cluster Topology - Desired topology was defined

2 Cluster Planning - Create PTP File Creating a Point-to-Point Excel File Desired topology was defined PTP file was created as described

3 Cluster Planning - Create & Save Topo File Creating a Topology File Saving the Topology File Valid PTP file Run topo file successfully

Generated topo file renamed with meaningful name

Topo file is saved for future usage

4 Topology Confirmation - Install UFM UFM Enterprise Installation Previous steps completed

Cluster components physically Installed/deployed UFM successfully installed and configured (including HA)

UFM status is running

UFM GUI works

5 Topology Confirmation using UFM Topology Confirmation using UFM Generated topo file

UFM installation done criteria Custom Topology Compare Report is cleared from errors/warnings

6 Network Deployment - SW & FW versions Alignment Confirm Components' Firmware and Software Versions On-site Upgrade – Low scale UFM working with GUI All versions are aligned and confirmed

7 Configurations Configuration All previous sections are successfully completed Switch configuration done

UFM configuration done

Other optional configurations done

8 Cluster Verification Cluster Verification All previous sections are successfully completed SM logs are verified and all issues were treated

UFM Fabric Health report is cleared of errors/alarms

The specified UFM Telemetry indicators comply the evaluation criteria as specified here

UFM events and alarms are monitored and treated

All links are up and with valid quality as described in UFM Telemetry​