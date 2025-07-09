Effective cluster planning lays the groundwork for an efficient system and good monitoring and debugging ability.

The planning procedures in this document are arranged in a sequential order for a new cluster installation. If you are not installing a new cluster, you might need to choose which procedures to use. However, you should still perform them in the order they appear in the Cluster planning section.

To plan your cluster, complete the following procedures:

When you are ready to install the components with which you plan to build your cluster, Confirm Components' Firmware and Software Versions. If update is needed to one of the components, review the information in section On-site Upgrade – Low scale to ensure that you have the latest information.