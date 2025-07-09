Cluster Verification

This chapter describes the required procedure to be executed toward the end of cluster bringup phase, just before the cluster operation. That includes files and logs to be reviewed and kept as reference when the cluster is signed off from the build phase to the operation phase and after performing UFM/OpenSM/Firmware upgrade procedure.

Please adhere to the following steps: