InfiniBand Cluster Bring-up Procedure
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  InfiniBand Cluster Bring-up Procedure  Configuring a Split Port

Configuring a Split Port

Split cables are cables that can connect one OSFP switch port to two separate devices, such as two HCAs (Host Channel Adapters). Split cables increase port's density and reducing the cost per port of the switch. However, using split cables requires explicit configuration of the switch, as the switch does not auto-sense the cable type and the number of lanes per port.

To configure the switch to use split cables:

  1. Change the system’s profile to “ib split-ready”.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    system profile ib split-ready

  2. Shut down the interface.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    interface ib 1/4 shutdown

  3. Split the ports as desired.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    interface ib 1/1/1 port-type qsfp-split-2

For further information, see https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/display/mlnxosv3113002/InfiniBand+Interface
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 9, 2025.
content here