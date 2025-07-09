Configuring a Split Port

Split cables are cables that can connect one OSFP switch port to two separate devices, such as two HCAs (Host Channel Adapters). Split cables increase port's density and reducing the cost per port of the switch. However, using split cables requires explicit configuration of the switch, as the switch does not auto-sense the cable type and the number of lanes per port.

To configure the switch to use split cables:

Change the system’s profile to “ib split-ready”. Copy Copied! system profile ib split-ready Shut down the interface. Copy Copied! interface ib 1 / 4 shutdown Split the ports as desired. Copy Copied! interface ib 1 / 1 / 1 port-type qsfp-split- 2

For further information, see https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/display/mlnxosv3113002/InfiniBand+Interface