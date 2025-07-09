On This Page
Confirm Components' Firmware and Software Versions
This chapter will cover how to read firmware and software version for the following:
Switch ASICs
Transceivers
HCA cards
The recommended guideline is to confirm that the versions among the cluster are aligned, or differ with up to 2 versions.
Information of the recommended NDR cluster bundle can be found here.
The process can be done using UFM GUI ( which is recommended), or through MOFED commands.
ASICs and HCAs FW version
From the left side main menu, click on Managed Elements, and then on Devices.
The Devices page opens and displays a table with all the managed switches/hosts in the cluster.
For switch ASIC, the FW version is listed in the main table.
For node HCA, select its row, Device Information section should pop up from the right side of the window, containing information about the selected device. If this section does not pop up, you should be able to open it by clicking on the left arrow on the top-right side of the table.
Click on the HCAs tab to see the device HCAs and the FW versions.
For HCAs only, click on HCAs from the left side main menu. All connected HCAs are listed there with the FW versions.
Managed switch SW (NOS) version
Click on Network Map from the left side main menu. The visualization of the cluster should display.
Select a switch. The switch information and the SW Version (NOS) should appear in the table on the left side.
Transceivers
From the Devices page, select a switch, and from the Device Information table on the right, click on Cables tab.
The page displays a table with the connected cables and the FW versions.
Alternatively, go to Cables page from the left side main menu, which displays information on all the connected cables at once.
Prerequisite
Make sure you have the latest MFT installed. If not, install it either as part of MLNX_OFED installation process or according to the instructions found here
Before using it, start the MST driver, run
mst start
This command will create files that represent NVIDIA devices in directory
/dev/mst
For the relevant devices, run "mst status"
For further information, see the mst Service section in the MFT User Manual.
Identify the Switch Firmware Version
This section is applicable only to externally managed (unmanaged) switches (the ASIC firmware is bundled in NOS in managed systems).
Access the unmanaged switches via its LID.
Identify the switch LID, run
ibswitches.
root
@ufmx-qnt-
02: # ibswitches Switch
0x900a8403006f f780 ports
65
"MF0 ;grla -quanta -01:MQM9700/U l"enhanced port
0lid
1lmc
0Switch
0x900a8403006f e0c0 ports
65
"MF0 ;grla -quanta -s2:MQM9700/U l"enhanced port
0lid
5lmc
0Switch
0x900a8403006f f8c0 ports
65
"MF0 ;grla -quanta -s1:MQM9700/U l"enhanced port
0lid
14lmc
0Switch
0x900a8403006f e040 ports
65
"MF0 ;grla -quanta -02:MQM9700/U l"enhanced port
0ltd
15lmc
0
Check the firmware version, run
flint -d lid-X -qq q.
root
@ufmx-qnt-
02: # flint -d lid-
1-qq q Image type: FS4 FW Version:
31.2012.
3008FW Release Date:
3.1.
2024Product Version:
31.2012.
3008Rom Info: type=UEFI version=skipped cpu=skipped type=PXE version=skipped devid=skipped type=NVMe version=skipped devid=skipped Description: UID GuidsNumber Base GUID: 900a8403006ff780
64Base MAC: 900a846ff780
64Image VSD: N/A Device VSD: N/A PSID: MT
0000000577Security Attributes: secure-fw
Identify the Switch Version - MLNX-OS
Connect to your switch remotely with SSH: #ssh admin@my-switch-name(e.g. ssh admin@172.28.3.216)
Enter config mode.
switch> enable
switch# configure terminal
switch(config)#
Check the NOS' version.
switch(config)# show version Product name: MLNX-OS Product release:
3.4.
2002Build ID: #
1-dev Build date:
2015-
07-
30
20:
13:
19Target arch: x86_64 Target hw: x86_64 Built by: jenkins
@fit74_Version summary: X86_64
3.4.
2002
2015-
07-
30
20:
13:
19x86_64
Identify the Image Version - NVOS
Connect to your switch remotely with SSH: #ssh admin@my-switch-name(e.g. ssh admin@172.28.3.216)
Enter the following command:
admin
@croc-
94-mgmt2:~$ nv show system image operational ---------- ------------------- current
1next
1partition1 build-id nvos-
25.02.
2931-
004
In the example above - the current image version is
nvos-25.02.2931-004
Identify the ASIC FW Version - NVOS
Connect to your switch remotely with SSH: #ssh admin@my-switch-name(e.g. ssh admin@172.28.3.216)
Enter the following command:
admin
@croc-
94-mgmt2:~$ nv show platform firmware ASIC operational applied --------------- ---------------------- ------- part-number
920-9B31-RX-5M0-IPN_Ax actual-firmware
35.2014.
2152auto-update enabled enabled fw-source
default
default
In the example above - the current firmware version is 35.2014.2152.
Identify the HCA Firmware Version
Identify the HCA device, run
mst status.
[root
@fit229~]# mst status MST modules: ------------ MST PCI module is not loaded MST PCI configuration module loaded MST devices: ------------ /dev/mst/mt4129_pciconf0 - PCI configuration cycles access. domain:bus:dev.fn=
0000:
04:
00.0addr.reg=
88data.reg=
92cr_bar.gw_offset=-
1Chip revision is:
00
Check the firmware version.
[root
@fit229~]# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4129_pciconf0 -qq q Image type: FS4 FW Version:
28.98.
2400FW Release Date:
14.2.
2022Product Version:
28.98.
2400Rom Info: type=UEFI version=
14.25.
21cpu=AMD64,AARCH64 type=PXE version=
3.6.
502cpu=AMD64 Description: UID GuidsNumber Base GUID: 1070fd0300d84644
4Base MAC: 1070fdd84644
4Image VSD: N/A Device VSD: N/A PSID: MT_0000000798 Security Attributes: N/A
For further details, see: https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/display/mftv4270/Querying+the+Firmware+Image
Identify the Transceiver Firmware Version
To check what is the transceiver firmware version, run
flint -d lid-1 --linkx --downstream_device_ids 1 q
[admin
@gorilla-
169 ~]# flint -d lid-
1 --linkx --downstream_device_ids
1 q
Host : lid-
1
Device index
1
Component Index
3
Component Status NOT_PRESENT
Component Update State IDLE
Running state is : Image A is running
Information block is : FW image A is present
FW A Version :
46.130.
0023
FW B Version :
00.00.
0000
FW Factory Version :
00.00.
0000
SupportedProtocol: CMIS
4.0 is implemented
Activation type: Self-activation with HW reset contained in the Run FW Image command. No additional actions required from the host.
Serial number is
0
Identify the Transceiver Firmware Version - NVOS
To check what is the transceiver firmware version in NVOS - please visit Transceiver Firmware Installation.
Identify the Driver Version
Make sure all the servers are using the latest driver version, run
- ofed_info -s.
~ $ofed_info -s
MLNX_OFED_LINUX-
23.04-
0.5.
3.3