The integrity of the topology is essential to ensure the reliability and performance of the network.

In this section we ensure the physically deployed topology matches the original design.

The confirmation process requires to:

Install UFM

Confirming topology using UFM

These steps are described in the sub-sections of this chapter.

For doing the process using ibtopodiff instead, see https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/display/ibdiagnetUserManualv211/Topology+Comparison.