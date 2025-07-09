Creating a Point-to-Point Excel File
The Point-to-Point Excel file centralizes all the physical information of the project and explicitly describes how to connect each cable. For the list of supported cables, see LinkX Cables and Transceivers | NVIDIA.
To create the excel file:
Open an Excel file (Welcome to download and use this Template file: https://content.mellanox.com/PTP Template/ptp-example.xls )
Create 2 sheets as explained below:
Legend – describes basic properties for each element of the cluster. Each element should include the following properties:
Name – describes the naming convention for each element, best practice is to include the element basic name and * before and after the name
Model – element modelNote
The “Model” is the “device format” as described inside the
“/usr/share/ibdm2.1.1/ibnl”. If the model used is not part of the supported list, please create a new one as follow:
https://linux.die.net/man/1/ibdm-topo-file
Switch/HCA - whether it is a switch or HCA
Speed – element speed
Comments – general comments
NDR Example:
Name
Model
Switch/HCA
Speed
Comments
*dgx*
HCA_12
hca
4x-100G
NDR
*clf*
MQM9700
switch
4x-100G
NDR
*csp*
MQM9700
switch
4x-100G
NDR
XDR Example:
Name
Model
Switch/HCA
Speed
Comments
*dgx*
HCA_12
hca
4x-200G
XDR
*clf*
Q3400-RA
switch
4x-200G
XDR
*csp*
Q3400-RA
switch
4x-200G
XDR
PTP - explicitly describes how to connect each cable. The table has two main parts, Source and Destination, each one contains mostly the same columns. Each Line should include the following for each end of the cable:
Rack - device rack
U - device location in the rack
Name – name of the device (must comply with the naming convention as specified for the device type in the Label sheet)
HCA/port - HCA name and port (in Destination part only port)
Source
Destination
Rack
U
Name
HCA/port
Rack
U
Name
Port
SU1-1 A22
3
cl02s01dgx01
1
Leaves SU1 A38
25
cl02s01clf01
1
SU1-1 A22
3
cl02s01dgx01
2
Leaves SU1 A38
27
cl02s01clf02
1
SU1-1 A22
3
cl02s01dgx01
3
Leaves SU1 A38
29
cl02s01clf03
1
SU1-1 A22
3
cl02s01dgx01
4
Leaves SU1 A38
31
cl02s01clf04
1
SU1-1 A22
3
cl02s01dgx01
5
Leaves SU1 A38
33
cl02s01clf05
1
SU1-1 A22
3
cl02s01dgx01
6
Leaves SU1 A38
35
cl02s01clf06
1
SU1-1 A22
3
cl02s01dgx01
7
Leaves SU1 A38
37
cl02s01clf07
1
SU1-1 A22
3
cl02s01dgx01
8
Leaves SU1 A38
39
cl02s01clf08
1
NOTES:
destination device should always be a switch (HCAs should always be specified in source)
for switches, use real/physical port numbers
HCA ports can be named/enumerated as you wish, and you have to verify that there is a proper mapping from HCA port enumeration to real HCA interface name (will be referred in next step page)
In the provided examples , the element name *dgx* denotes the device with the identifier cl02s01dgx01.
Make sure to have clear and meaningful names, well described element, its role, and its location in both the topology and in the cluster.