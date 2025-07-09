InfiniBand Cluster Bring-up Procedure
HCA Firmware Installation

  1. Download the desired firmware version from here. Choose the right OPN and PSID.

  2. Install the firmware using flint -d device_id -i firmware.bin burn.

  3. Reboot the device once the firmware burning is completed.

For further information, see MFT User Manual.

Unmanaged Switch Firmware Installation

  1. Download the desired firmware version from here.

  2. Install switch firmware:

    1. Access the unmanaged switches via its LID.

    2. Identify the switch LID, run ibswitches.

      root@ufmx-qnt-02: #  ibswitches
Switch	0x900a8403006 f f780	ports	65	"MF0 ;grla -quanta -01:MQM9700/U l"		enhanced	port	0	lid	1 	lmc  0
Switch	0x900a8403006 f e0c0	ports	65	"MF0 ;grla -quanta -s2:MQM9700/U l"		enhanced	port	0	lid	5 	lmc  0
Switch	0x900a8403006 f f8c0	ports	65	"MF0 ;grla -quanta -s1:MQM9700/U l"		enhanced	port	0	lid	14  lmc  0
Switch	0x900a8403006 f e040	ports	65	"MF0 ;grla -quanta -02:MQM9700/U l"		enhanced	port	0	ltd	15 	lmc  0

    3. Install the firmware.

      flint –d lid-xxx –i fw-Quantum-2-rel-31_2012_3008-MQM9700-NS2X_Ax.bin burn

    4. Reboot the device once the firmware burning is completed.

      flint -d lid-xxx swreset

      For further information, see MFT User Manual.

