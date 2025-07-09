HCA Firmware Installation
Download the desired firmware version from here. Choose the right OPN and PSID.
Install the firmware using
flint -d device_id -i firmware.bin burn.
Reboot the device once the firmware burning is completed.
For further information, see MFT User Manual.
Install switch firmware:
Access the unmanaged switches via its LID.
Identify the switch LID, run
ibswitches.
root
@ufmx-qnt-
02: # ibswitches Switch
0x900a8403006f f780 ports
65
"MF0 ;grla -quanta -01:MQM9700/U l"enhanced port
0lid
1lmc
0Switch
0x900a8403006f e0c0 ports
65
"MF0 ;grla -quanta -s2:MQM9700/U l"enhanced port
0lid
5lmc
0Switch
0x900a8403006f f8c0 ports
65
"MF0 ;grla -quanta -s1:MQM9700/U l"enhanced port
0lid
14lmc
0Switch
0x900a8403006f e040 ports
65
"MF0 ;grla -quanta -02:MQM9700/U l"enhanced port
0ltd
15lmc
0
Install the firmware.
flint –d lid-xxx –i fw-Quantum-
2-rel-31_2012_3008-MQM9700-NS2X_Ax.bin burn
flint -d lid-xxx swreset
