Initial Management Configuration

The procedures described in this page assume that you have already installed and powered on your switch according to the instructions in the Hardware Installation Guide, which was shipped with the product.

Configuring the Switch for the First Time

To initialize the switch do the following:

  1. Connect the host PC to the console (RJ-45) port of the switch system using the supplied cable.

  2. Configure a serial terminal with the settings described below.

    Note

    This step may be skipped if the DHCP option is used and an IP is already configured for the MGT port.

    Parameter

    Setting

    Baud Rate

    115200

    Data bits

    8

    Stop bits

    1

    Parity

    None

    Flow Control

    None

  3. Select the boot partition in the menu prompted.

    Note

    Select “0” to boot with software version installed on partition #1.

    Select “1” to boot with software version installed on partition #2.

  4. Login as admin and use admin as password. If the machine is still initializing, you might not be able to access the CLI until initialization completes. As an indication that initialization is ongoing, a countdown of the number of remaining modules to be configured is displayed in the following format: “<no. of modules> Modules are being configured”.

  5. Go through the Switch Management configuration wizard.

    Wizard Session Display (Example)

    Comments

    Do you want to use the wizard for initial configuration? yes

    You must perform this configuration the first time you operate the switch or after resetting the switch to the factory defaults. Type “yes” and then press <Enter>.

    Step 1: Hostname? [switch-1]

    If you wish to accept the default hostname, then press <Enter>. Otherwise, type a different hostname and press <Enter>.

    Step 2: Use DHCP on mgmt0 interface? [yes]

    Perform this step to obtain an IP address for the switch. (mgmt0 is the management port of the switch.)

    - If you wish the DHCP server to assign the IP address, type “yes” and press <Enter>.

    If you type “no” (no DHCP), then you will be asked whether you wish to use the “zeroconf” configuration or not. If you enter “yes” (yes Zeroconf), the session will continue as shown in the "IP zeroconf configuration" table.

    If you enter “no” (no Zeroconf), then you need to enter a static IP, and the session will continue as shown in the "Static IP configuration" table.

    Step 3: Enable IPv6 [yes]

    Perform this step to enable IPv6 on management ports. The default is "yes" (enabled).

    If you enter “no” (no IPv6), then you will automatically be referred to Step 5.

    Step 4: Enable IPv6 autoconfig (SLAAC) on mgmt0 interface? [no]

    Perform this step to enable stateless address autoconfig on external management port. The default is "no" (disabled).

    If you wish to enable it, type “yes” and press <Enter>.

    Step 5: Use DHCPv6 on mgmt0 interface? [yes]

    Perform this step to enable DHCPv6 on the MGMT0 interface.

    Step 6: Update time?

    Perform this step to change the time configured. Press <enter> to leave the current time.

    Step 7: Enable password hardening? [yes]

    Perform this step to enable/disable password hardening on your machine. If enabled, new passwords will be checked upon configured restrictions. The default is "yes" (enabled).

    If you wish to disable it, enter “no”.

    Step 8: Admin password (Must be typed)? <new_password>

    To avoid illegal access to the machine, please type a password and then press <Enter>.

    Due to Senate Bill No. 327, this stage is required and cannot be skipped.

    Step 9: Confirm admin password? <new_password>

    Confirm the password by re-entering it. Note that password characters are not printed.

    Recommended configuration:

    Configuration wizard
 
Do you want to use the wizard for initial configuration? y
 
Step 1: Hostname? [grla-quanta-01]
Step 2: Use DHCP on mgmt0 interface? [yes]
Step 3: Enable IPv6? [yes]
Step 4: Enable IPv6 autoconfig (SLAAC) on mgmt0 interface? [yes]
Step 5: Enable DHCPv6 on mgmt0 interface? [yes]
Step 6: Update time? [2024/01/23 16:57:14]
Step 7: Enable password hardening: [no]
Step 8: Admin password (Enter to leave unchanged)?
Step 9: Monitor password (Enter to leave unchanged)?
 
You have entered the following information:
 
Hostname: grla-quanta-01
Use DHCP on mgmt0 interface: yes
Enable IPv6: yes
Enable IPv6 autoconfig (SLAAC) on mgmt0 interface: yes
Enable DHCPv6 on mgmt0 interface? yes
Update time: 2024/01/23 16:57:14
Enable password hardening: no
Admin password (Enter to leave unchanged): (unchanged)
Monitor password (Enter to leave unchanged): (unchanged)
 
To change an answer, enter the step number to return to.
Otherwise hit <enter> to save changes and exit.
 
Choice:
 
Configuration changes saved.

