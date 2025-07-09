Initial Management Configuration
The procedures described in this page assume that you have already installed and powered on your switch according to the instructions in the Hardware Installation Guide, which was shipped with the product.
To initialize the switch do the following:
Connect the host PC to the console (RJ-45) port of the switch system using the supplied cable.
Configure a serial terminal with the settings described below.Note
This step may be skipped if the DHCP option is used and an IP is already configured for the MGT port.
Parameter
Setting
Baud Rate
115200
Data bits
8
Stop bits
1
Parity
None
Flow Control
None
Select the boot partition in the menu prompted.Note
Select “0” to boot with software version installed on partition #1.
Select “1” to boot with software version installed on partition #2.
Login as admin and use admin as password. If the machine is still initializing, you might not be able to access the CLI until initialization completes. As an indication that initialization is ongoing, a countdown of the number of remaining modules to be configured is displayed in the following format: “<no. of modules> Modules are being configured”.
Go through the Switch Management configuration wizard.
Wizard Session Display (Example)
Comments
Do you want to use the wizard for initial configuration? yes
You must perform this configuration the first time you operate the switch or after resetting the switch to the factory defaults. Type “yes” and then press <Enter>.
Step 1: Hostname? [switch-1]
If you wish to accept the default hostname, then press <Enter>. Otherwise, type a different hostname and press <Enter>.
Step 2: Use DHCP on mgmt0 interface? [yes]
Perform this step to obtain an IP address for the switch. (mgmt0 is the management port of the switch.)
- If you wish the DHCP server to assign the IP address, type “yes” and press <Enter>.
If you type “no” (no DHCP), then you will be asked whether you wish to use the “zeroconf” configuration or not. If you enter “yes” (yes Zeroconf), the session will continue as shown in the "IP zeroconf configuration" table.
If you enter “no” (no Zeroconf), then you need to enter a static IP, and the session will continue as shown in the "Static IP configuration" table.
Step 3: Enable IPv6 [yes]
Perform this step to enable IPv6 on management ports. The default is "yes" (enabled).
If you enter “no” (no IPv6), then you will automatically be referred to Step 5.
Step 4: Enable IPv6 autoconfig (SLAAC) on mgmt0 interface? [no]
Perform this step to enable stateless address autoconfig on external management port. The default is "no" (disabled).
If you wish to enable it, type “yes” and press <Enter>.
Step 5: Use DHCPv6 on mgmt0 interface? [yes]
Perform this step to enable DHCPv6 on the MGMT0 interface.
Step 6: Update time?
Perform this step to change the time configured. Press <enter> to leave the current time.
Step 7: Enable password hardening? [yes]
Perform this step to enable/disable password hardening on your machine. If enabled, new passwords will be checked upon configured restrictions. The default is "yes" (enabled).
If you wish to disable it, enter “no”.
Step 8: Admin password (Must be typed)? <new_password>
To avoid illegal access to the machine, please type a password and then press <Enter>.
Due to Senate Bill No. 327, this stage is required and cannot be skipped.
Step 9: Confirm admin password? <new_password>
Confirm the password by re-entering it. Note that password characters are not printed.
Recommended configuration:
Configuration wizard Do you want to use the wizard
forinitial configuration? y Step
1: Hostname? [grla-quanta-
01] Step
2: Use DHCP on mgmt0
interface? [yes] Step
3: Enable IPv6? [yes] Step
4: Enable IPv6 autoconfig (SLAAC) on mgmt0
interface? [yes] Step
5: Enable DHCPv6 on mgmt0
interface? [yes] Step
6: Update time? [
2024/
01/
23
16:
57:
14] Step
7: Enable password hardening: [no] Step
8: Admin password (Enter to leave unchanged)? Step
9: Monitor password (Enter to leave unchanged)? You have entered the following information: Hostname: grla-quanta-
01Use DHCP on mgmt0
interface: yes Enable IPv6: yes Enable IPv6 autoconfig (SLAAC) on mgmt0
interface: yes Enable DHCPv6 on mgmt0
interface? yes Update time:
2024/
01/
23
16:
57:
14Enable password hardening: no Admin password (Enter to leave unchanged): (unchanged) Monitor password (Enter to leave unchanged): (unchanged) To change an answer, enter the step number to
returnto. Otherwise hit <enter> to save changes and exit. Choice: Configuration changes saved.
For further information on MLNX-OS, see MLNX-OS Getting Started.