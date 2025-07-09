Initial Management Configuration

Perform this step to obtain an IP address for the switch. (mgmt0 is the management port of the switch.)

- If you wish the DHCP server to assign the IP address, type “yes” and press <Enter>.

If you type “no” (no DHCP), then you will be asked whether you wish to use the “zeroconf” configuration or not. If you enter “yes” (yes Zeroconf), the session will continue as shown in the "IP zeroconf configuration" table.

If you enter “no” (no Zeroconf), then you need to enter a static IP, and the session will continue as shown in the "Static IP configuration" table.