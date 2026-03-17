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NDR Managed Switch Software Installation
MLNX-OS can be installed/upgraded using one of the methods below:
Older versions of the software may require upgrading to one or more intermediate versions prior to upgrading to the latest. Missing an intermediate step may lead to errors.
For further information, see MLNX-OS Release Notes.
Via the Command Line Interface (CLI)
Enter Config mode.
switch> enable
switch# configure terminal
switch(config) #
Display the currently available image (.img file).
switch(config) # show images Installed images: Partition
1: <old_image> Partition
2: <old_image> Last boot partition:
1Next boot partition:
1Images available to be installed: webimage.tbz <old_image> Serve image files via HTTP/HTTPS: no No image install currently in progress. Boot manager password is set. Image signing: trusted signature always required Admin require signed images: yes Settings
fornext boot only: Fallback reboot on configuration failure: yes (
default)
Delete the image listed under “Images available to be installed” prior to fetching the new image. Use the command “image delete” for this purpose.
switch(config) # image delete <old_image>Note
When deleting an image, it is recommended to delete the file, but not the partition, so as to not overload system resources.
Fetch the new software image.
switch(config) # image fetch scp:
//<username>:<password>@<ip-address>/var/www/html/<new_image>Password (
ifrequired): ******
100.0%[##################################################################]
Display the available images again and verify that the new image now appears under “Images available to be installed”.Note
To recover from image corruption (e.g., due to power interruption), there are two installed images on the system. See the commands “image boot next” and “image boot location” for more information.
switch(config) # show images Installed images: Partition
1: <old_image> Partition
2: <old_image> Last boot partition:
1Next boot partition:
1Images available to be installed: webimage.tbz <new_image> Serve image files via HTTP/HTTPS: no No image install currently in progress. Boot manager password is set. Image signing: trusted signature always required Admin require signed images: yes Settings
fornext boot only: Fallback reboot on configuration failure: yes (
default)
Install the new image.
switch(config) # image install <new_image> Step
1of
4: Verify Image
100.0% [#############################################################] Step
2of
4: Uncompress Image
100.0% [#############################################################] Step
3of
4: Create Filesystems
100.0% [#############################################################] Step
4of
4: Extract Image
100.0% [#############################################################]Note
CPU utilization may go up to 100% during image upgrade.
Have the new image activate during the next boot.
switch(config) # image boot next
Run “show images” to review your images.
switch(config) # show images Installed images: Partition
1: <new_image> Partition
2: <old_image> Last boot partition:
1Next boot partition:
1Images available to be installed: webimage.tbz <new_image> Serve image files via HTTP/HTTPS: no No image install currently in progress. Boot manager password is set. Image signing: trusted signature always required Admin require signed images: yes Settings
fornext boot only: Fallback reboot on configuration failure: yes (
default)
Save current configuration.
switch(config) # configuration write
Reboot to run the new image.
switch(config) # reload Configuration has been modified; save first? [yes] yes Configuration changes saved. Rebooting...
switch(config)#Note
After software reboot, the software upgrade will also automatically upgrade the firmware version.Note
On systems with dual management, the software must be upgraded on both the host and the device modules.
For Further information, see MLNX-OS User Manual.
Via UFM
Upgrading MLNX-OS via UFM requires having MFT installed on the UFM server.
To upgrade MLNX-OS via UFM, follow the below steps:
Log into the UFM WEB UI.
Expand the "Managed Elements" and click on Devices.
Identify the switch.
Right-click on the chosen switch.
Click on "Software Upgrade".
Fill the details of the image's location and click Submit.
Reboot the switch.