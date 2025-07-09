On-site Upgrade – Low scale
On-site service is an upgrade to the standard service level available on most systems.
To upgrade your cluster, complete the following:
Install MLNX_OFED, MLNX_OS (NDR) only, see MLNX_OFED Installation
Install DOCA, NVOS (XDR) only, see DOCA Installation
Install managed switch OS, see Managed Switch Software Installation
Install HCA firmware , see HCA Firmware Installation
Install transceivers firmware , see Transceiver Firmware Installation
Install UFM Enterprise, see UFM Enterprise Installation