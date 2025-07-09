Performance testing verifies that the end-to-end solution works properly under different loads and traffic patterns.

Once the InfiniBand fabric is configured and is healthy based on the NVPS best practices, the network is ready to deliver maximum performance.

ClusterKit is the recommended tool for InfiniBand end-to-end performance validation. ClusterKit is a multifaceted node assessment tool for high-performance clusters. It is capable of testing latency, bandwidth, adequate bandwidth, memory bandwidth, GFLOPS by node, per-rack collective performance, and bandwidth and latency between GPUs and local/remote memory.

The tool employs well-known techniques and tests to achieve these performance metrics. It is intended to give the user a general look of the cluster's health and performance.

Setup

Create a shared directory that all systems under test (SUTs) can access. Ensure that all SUTs have keyless SSH access to each other, with strict host key disabled. Download the suitable HPC-X package from here - in the download tab under Resources at the bottom. Untar the package. Copy Copied! tar jxf < package > cd into ClusterKit sub-directory. Copy Copied! cd <shared-dir>/< package >/clusterkit Create file 'hostfile.txt'. Copy Copied! vi hostfile.txt Insert the SUTs names, and save. For example: Copy Copied! node1 node2 node3 ... Find active HCAs names to be tested. Copy Copied! ibnodes | grep <node-name> Note Make sure that the tested HCAs appear as active HCAs for all the SUTs (run ibnodes and grep for each nodes). Note Keep the list of tested HCAs in sorted order. Create 'run_clusterkit.sh' script file. Copy Copied! vi run_clusterkit.sh Paste the following script. Copy Copied! HPCX_DIR=$HPCX_DIR HOSTFILE=$HPCX_DIR/clusterkit/hostfile.txt CK_DIR=$HPCX_DIR/clusterkit file =$CK_DIR/bin/output/run.sh [ -e $ file ] && ( grep -q "\--no-cache-dir" $ file || sed -i 's/pip install/pip install --no-cache-dir/g' $ file ) file =$CK_DIR/bin/clusterkit.sh [ -e $ file ] && sed -i "/^output_dir/s|=.*$|=\${CK_OUTPUT_SUBDIR:-\"\"}|g" $ file hcas=(<HCA_NUMBERS>) declare -A hca_name <HCA_NAMES_ASSIGNMENT> mpi_opt+= "-x CK_OUTPUT_SUBDIR -x CLUSTERKIT_HCA" DATE=$( date "+%Y%m%d_%H%M%S" ) CK_DATE_DIR=$CK_DIR/$DATE for i in "${hcas[@]}" ; do device=${hca_name[${i}]} export CK_OUTPUT_SUBDIR=${CK_DATE_DIR}_${device} export CLUSTERKIT_HCA=$i $CK_DIR/bin/clusterkit.sh --mpi_opt "$mpi_opt" --hpcx_dir $HPCX_DIR --hostfile $HOSTFILE --normalize --mapper $CK_DIR/core_to_hca.sh --exe_opt --unidirectional done Substitute <HCA_NUMBERS> with list of tested HCAs numbers, separated with space. For example, if in step 8 we gathered these HCAs to be tested: mlx5_1, mlx5_2, mlx5_5, then replace <HCA_NUMBERS> with: 1 2 5 Substitute <HCA_NAMES_ASSIGNMENT> with insertion of the tested HCAs into the 'hca_name' array. Similar to the previous example (step 11), replace <HCA_NAMES_ASSIGNMENT> with: Copy Copied! hca_name[ "1" ]=mlx5_1 hca_name[ "2" ]=mlx5_2 hca_name[ "5" ]=mlx5_5 The final script (after all substitutions) for this example should look like this: Copy Copied! HPCX_DIR=$HPCX_DIR HOSTFILE=$HPCX_DIR/clusterkit/hostfile.txt CK_DIR=$HPCX_DIR/clusterkit file =$CK_DIR/bin/output/run.sh [ -e $ file ] && ( grep -q "\--no-cache-dir" $ file || sed -i 's/pip install/pip install --no-cache-dir/g' $ file ) file =$CK_DIR/bin/clusterkit.sh [ -e $ file ] && sed -i "/^output_dir/s|=.*$|=\${CK_OUTPUT_SUBDIR:-\"\"}|g" $ file hcas=(1 2 5) declare -A hca_name hca_name[ "1" ]=mlx5_1 hca_name[ "2" ]=mlx5_2 hca_name[ "5" ]=mlx5_5 mpi_opt+= "-x CK_OUTPUT_SUBDIR -x CLUSTERKIT_HCA" DATE=$( date "+%Y%m%d_%H%M%S" ) CK_DATE_DIR=$CK_DIR/$DATE for i in "${hcas[@]}" ; do device=${hca_name[${i}]} export CK_OUTPUT_SUBDIR=${CK_DATE_DIR}_${device} export CLUSTERKIT_HCA=$i $CK_DIR/bin/clusterkit.sh --mpi_opt "$mpi_opt" --hpcx_dir $HPCX_DIR --hostfile $HOSTFILE --normalize --mapper $CK_DIR/core_to_hca.sh --exe_opt --unidirectional done Save the script file, and make it executable. Copy Copied! chmod 777 run_clusterkit.sh Create 'core_to_hca.sh' script file. Copy Copied! vi core_to_hca.sh Paste the following script. Copy Copied! case $CLUSTERKIT_HCA in <CORES> esac taskset -c $core $* Replace <CORES> as the following instructions: For each tested HCA, find 2 core numbers across all SUTs Copy Copied! cat /sys/ class /infiniband/<HCA>/device/local_cpulist Note Make sure to find 2 cores that appear in all nodes for the same HCA. For example, if outputs of this command with HCA 'mlx5_1' in all nodes contain cores 1, 2, then you can use them with that HCA Similar to the example we used before, if all hosts agreed that: - HCA 'mlx5_1' supported with cores 0, 10 (across all nodes) - HCA 'mlx5_2' supported with cores 0, 10 (across all nodes) - HCA 'mlx5_5' supported with cores 1, 11 (across all nodes) Then replace <CORES> Replace <CORES> in the script as the following: Similar to the example we used before, if all hosts agreed that (according to the previous sub-step 16.a.): - HCA 'mlx5_1' supported with cores 0, 10 (across all nodes) - HCA 'mlx5_2' supported with cores 0, 10 (across all nodes) - HCA 'mlx5_5' supported with cores 1, 11 (across all nodes) Then replace <CORES> with: Copy Copied! 1) core=0,10; export UCX_NET_DEVICES=mlx5_1:1;; 2) core=0,10; export UCX_NET_DEVICES=mlx5_2:1;; 5) core=1,11; export UCX_NET_DEVICES=mlx5_5:1;; The final script for that example should look like: Copy Copied! case $CLUSTERKIT_HCA in 1) core=0,10; export UCX_NET_DEVICES=mlx5_1:1;; 2) core=0,10; export UCX_NET_DEVICES=mlx5_2:1;; 5) core=1,11; export UCX_NET_DEVICES=mlx5_5:1;; esac taskset -c $core $* Save the script file, and make it executable. Copy Copied! chmod 777 core_to_hca.sh Verify/update output script configuration file. Check the configuration file. Copy Copied! # while still in clusterkit/ sub-dir vi bin/output/output_config.ini Search for 'data_dir='. Verify that the value is the actual path to ibdiagnet directory, usually at: /var/tmp/ibdiagnet2/.

Run ClusterKit test

Go to HPCX root directory. Copy Copied! cd <SHARED-DIR>/<HPCX-PACKAGE-DIR>/ Export environment variables (required in each new shell/session). Copy Copied! export HPCX_DIR=$PWD export CK_DIR=$HPCX_DIR/clusterkit Run the script. Copy Copied! ./clusterkit/run_clusterkit.sh For each of the tested HCAs, results should be available at: <HPCX-PACKAGE-DIR>/clusterkit/<test-timestamp>_<HCA>.

For further information, see ClusterKit.

Results Verification

Your cluster's performance is satisfactory when the minimum achieved result is at least 95% of the maximum available bandwidth, as illustrated in the table below.

For your convenience, the technology of your cluster interconnect is shown in the header of the bandwidth.txt file.

Expected InfiniBand Performance (for 4x Connections)

Technology Speed, Gb/s 95% performance, MB/s HDR 200 23,030 NDR 400 46,060 XDR 800 TBD

Visualize results

Analyzing the results involves using the UFM–Fabric Visualization Plugin, which is packaged as a docker image that can be run by any docker engine.