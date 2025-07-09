Saving the Topology File

After creating the Point-to-Point excel file and the topology file, make sure to save the file for future usage.

Note If you do not save the file, you will have to repeat the cluster panning steps the next time you bring-up the cluster.

Facilitating the topology enables you to apply the master topology settings to the current topology, when the final topology is reached. This ensures that the fabric is in a consistent and optimal state. The master topology is a reference point that represents the desired state of the fabric. It can be set by selecting the latest topology or by uploading a predefined custom topology from a file.

Periodic comparison allows users to compare the current fabric topology with a preset master topology. By comparing the current topology with the master topology, users can detect any deviations, errors, or anomalies in the fabric and take corrective actions if needed.