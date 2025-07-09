SM logs include details of reported errors, all errors reported in opensm.log should be treated as indicators of IB fabric health.

SM logs path:

When only OpenSM is running without UFM: /var/log/opensm.log

When OpenSM is running with UFM on a Docker, enter the container: Copy Copied! docker exec -it ufm bash the path is: /opt/ufm/files/log/opensm.log

The SM log file should include the message "SUBNET UP" if OpenSM was able to set up the subnet correctly.