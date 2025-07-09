UFM Configuration

Edit the following parameters in the OpenSM configuration file:

Copy Copied! vi /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/opensm.conf

Copy Copied! # Limit the maximal operational VLs max_op_vls 2 # Enable QoS setup: qos TRUE # QoS policy file to be used: qos_policy_file ( null ) # Suppress QoS MAD status errors: suppress_sl2vl_mad_status_errors FALSE # Override multicast SL provided in join/create request: override_create_mcg_sl 0xff # QoS default options qos_max_vls 0 qos_high_limit - 1 qos_vlarb_high ( null ) qos_vlarb_low ( null ) qos_sl2vl 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1

After the change of the OpenSM configuration file stop and restart the ufm_ha_cluster

Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster stop ufm_ha_cluster start

For a dditional optional configuration, see https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/display/ufmenterpriseumv6160/additional+configuration+(optional)

To upgrade UFM software, see https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/display/ufmenterpriseqsgv6160/upgrading+ufm+software