UFM Configuration
From master, stop UFM.
ufm_ha_cluster stop
On both servers, set a static IP address for the main IB interface (using the proper tool, e.g. netplan for Ubuntu).
From master, start UFM.
ufm_ha_cluster start
Verify the configured IP address appears for the main IB interface using 'ifconfig'.
Edit the following parameters in the OpenSM configuration file:
vi /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/opensm.conf
# Limit the maximal operational VLs
max_op_vls
2
# Enable QoS setup:
qos TRUE
# QoS policy file to be used:
qos_policy_file (
null)
# Suppress QoS MAD status errors:
suppress_sl2vl_mad_status_errors FALSE
# Override multicast SL provided in join/create request:
override_create_mcg_sl
0xff
# QoS
default options
qos_max_vls
0
qos_high_limit -
1
qos_vlarb_high (
null)
qos_vlarb_low (
null)
qos_sl2vl
0,
0,
1,
1,
1,
1,
1,
1,
1,
1,
1,
1,
1,
1,
1,
1
After the change of the OpenSM configuration file stop and restart the ufm_ha_cluster
ufm_ha_cluster stop
ufm_ha_cluster start
For a dditional optional configuration, see https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/display/ufmenterpriseumv6160/additional+configuration+(optional)
To upgrade UFM software, see https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/display/ufmenterpriseqsgv6160/upgrading+ufm+software