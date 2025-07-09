UFM fabric health report contains the results of a series of checks that run on the fabric.

The report displays, the following:

A report summary table of the errors and warnings generated by the report

A fabric summary of the devices and ports in the fabric

Details of the results of each check run by the report

To generate fabric health report and verifying all sections are green, perform the following steps using Web UI:

Access the "System Health" tab on the left menu Under "Fabric Health" Click on "Run New Report" under the "Fabric Health" section check all checkboxes Confirm that all fields are indicating green status For detailed instructions, refer Fabric Health Tab Under "Fabric Validation" Run the available tests Verify the outcomes as either "Pass" or "Completed with No Errors" For detailed instructions, see Fabric Validation Tab Furthermore, it is recommended to conduct remote REST API tests from a remote node. This can be done using the REST APIs described in the following links: Reports REST API



Expected report, without errors and alarms:

Example of errors and alarms in the health report:

For errors and alarms, see UFM Events and Alarms and contact NVIDIA Support.