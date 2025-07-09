UFM Fabric Health
UFM fabric health report contains the results of a series of checks that run on the fabric.
The report displays, the following:
A report summary table of the errors and warnings generated by the report
A fabric summary of the devices and ports in the fabric
Details of the results of each check run by the report
To generate fabric health report and verifying all sections are green, perform the following steps using Web UI:
Access the "System Health" tab on the left menu
Under "Fabric Health"
Click on "Run New Report" under the "Fabric Health" section
check all checkboxes
Confirm that all fields are indicating green status
For detailed instructions, refer Fabric Health Tab
Under "Fabric Validation"
Run the available tests
Verify the outcomes as either "Pass" or "Completed with No Errors"
For detailed instructions, see Fabric Validation Tab
Furthermore, it is recommended to conduct remote REST API tests from a remote node. This can be done using the REST APIs described in the following links:
Expected report, without errors and alarms:
Example of errors and alarms in the health report:
For errors and alarms, see UFM Events and Alarms and contact NVIDIA Support.