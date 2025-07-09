UFM Telemetry

Unified Fabric Manager Telemetry collects over 120 unique counters (BER, Temperature, Histograms, Retransmissions, and many more) for each port in the InfiniBand fabric, enabling the user to predict which cables are marginal and should be replaced during the bring-up process to avoid malfunctions in the future.

The tool collects data samples from all ports over all the cluster and save the data in csv file.​

To collect InfiniBand Link Quality metrics, perform the following:

Copy Copied! curl http:

Example:

my_telemetry_file.csv

The following table lists the link monitoring key indicators and provides their descriptions and evaluation criteria.