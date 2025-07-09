XDR Managed Switch Software Installation
NVOS can be installed/upgraded using one of the methods below:
Older versions of the software may require upgrading to one or more intermediate versions prior to upgrading to the latest. Missing an intermediate step may lead to errors.
For further information, see NVOS Release Notes.
Via the Command Line Interface (CLI)
Login to the system
ssh admin
@mtvr-q3400-
06admin
@mtvr-q3400-
06's password: ███╗ ██╗██╗ ██╗ ██████╗ ███████╗ ████╗ ██║██║ ██║██╔═══██╗██╔════╝ ██╔██╗ ██║██║ ██║██║ ██║███████╗ ██║╚██╗██║╚██╗ ██╔╝██║ ██║╚════██║ ██║ ╚████║ ╚████╔╝ ╚██████╔╝███████║ ╚═╝ ╚═══╝ ╚═══╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝ Last login: Sun Dec
22
16:
27:
57IST
2024from
10.228.
137.143on pts/
0Number of total successful connections since last
1days:
209admin
@nvos:~$
Display the currently installed image.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv show system image operational ----------- ------------------------ current nvos-dev-enable-rbac-
004next nvos-dev-enable-rbac-
004partition1 nvos-
25.02.
1966partition2 nvos-dev-enable-rbac-
004issu-status no-issu
Notice that in partition1 and partition2 , different image is installed on each one. you can choose which partition to boot from using 'nv action boot-next' (see manual)
Fetch the new software image.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action fetch system image scp:
//root:3tango@fit70/auto/sw_system_release/nos/nvos/lastrc_master/nvos-amd64-25.02.2930-015.binAction executing ... Fetching file ... Action executing ... File fetched successfully Action succeeded
Display the available images again and verify that the new image now appears under “Available image file”.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv show system image files Available image file ---------------------------------- nvos-amd64-
25.02.
2930-
015.bin
Install the new image.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action install system image files nvos-amd64-
25.02.
2930-
015.bin The operation will install the image and initiate a reboot. Type [y] to install the image and reboot. Type [N] to abort. Do you want to
continue? [y/N] y Action executing ... Installing image: nvos-amd64-
25.02.
2930-
015.bin Action executing ... Performing reboot ... Action executing ... Disconnecting from NVOS, system is offline during reboot Connection to mtvr-q3400-
06closed by remote host.
It takes about 5-10 minutes for the image to be installed. if the next message is appearing, please wait few more minutes:
ssh admin
@mtvr-q3400-
06ssh: connect to host mtvr-q3400-
06port
22: Connection refused
Due to California default password role, the user is requested to change the default password in first login
ssh admin
@mtvr-q3400-
06admin
@mtvr-q3400-
06's password: You are required to change your password immediately (administrator enforced). ███╗ ██╗██╗ ██╗ ██████╗ ███████╗ ████╗ ██║██║ ██║██╔═══██╗██╔════╝ ██╔██╗ ██║██║ ██║██║ ██║███████╗ ██║╚██╗██║╚██╗ ██╔╝██║ ██║╚════██║ ██║ ╚████║ ╚████╔╝ ╚██████╔╝███████║ ╚═╝ ╚═══╝ ╚═══╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝ Last login: Sun Dec
22
15:
05:
42UTC
2024from
10.228.
137.143on pts/
0WARNING: Your password has expired. You must change your password now! New password: Retype
newpassword: applied [rev_id:
1] Number of total successful connections since last
1days:
4Your password has been changed since last login
Verify the image was installed successfully.
admin
@mtvr-q3400-
06-mgmt2:~$ nv show system image operational ----------- ------------------------ current nvos-
25.02.
2930-
015next nvos-
25.02.
2930-
015partition1 nvos-dev-enable-rbac-
004partition2 nvos-
25.02.
2930-
015issu-status no-issu
For Further information, see NVOS User Manual.
Via the OpenApi (REST)
To upgrade NVOS via OpenApi, perform a curl request.