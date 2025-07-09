InfiniBand Cluster Bring-up Procedure
XDR Managed Switch Software Installation

NVOS

NVOS can be installed/upgraded using one of the methods below:

Older versions of the software may require upgrading to one or more intermediate versions prior to upgrading to the latest. Missing an intermediate step may lead to errors.

For further information, see NVOS Release Notes.

Via the Command Line Interface (CLI)

  1. Login to the system

    ssh admin@mtvr-q3400-06
admin@mtvr-q3400-06's password: 
 
 ███╗   ██╗██╗   ██╗ ██████╗ ███████╗
 ████╗  ██║██║   ██║██╔═══██╗██╔════╝
 ██╔██╗ ██║██║   ██║██║   ██║███████╗
 ██║╚██╗██║╚██╗ ██╔╝██║   ██║╚════██║
 ██║ ╚████║ ╚████╔╝ ╚██████╔╝███████║
 ╚═╝  ╚═══╝  ╚═══╝   ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝
 
Last login: Sun Dec 22 16:27:57 IST 2024 from 10.228.137.143 on pts/0
Number of total successful connections since last 1 days: 209
admin@nvos:~$

  2. Display the currently installed image.

    admin@nvos:~$ nv show system image
             operational             
-----------  ------------------------
current      nvos-dev-enable-rbac-004
next         nvos-dev-enable-rbac-004
partition1   nvos-25.02.1966         
partition2   nvos-dev-enable-rbac-004
issu-status  no-issu

    Notice that in partition1 and partition2 , different image is installed on each one. you can choose which partition to boot from using 'nv action boot-next' (see manual)

  3. Fetch the new software image.

    admin@nvos:~$ nv action fetch system image scp://root:3tango@fit70/auto/sw_system_release/nos/nvos/lastrc_master/nvos-amd64-25.02.2930-015.bin
Action executing ...
Fetching file ...
Action executing ...
File fetched successfully
Action succeeded

  4. Display the available images again and verify that the new image now appears under “Available image file”.

    admin@nvos:~$ nv show system image files
Available image file              
----------------------------------
nvos-amd64-25.02.2930-015.bin

  5. Install the new image.

    admin@nvos:~$ nv action install system image files nvos-amd64-25.02.2930-015.bin 
The operation will install the image and initiate a reboot.
Type [y] to install the image and reboot.
Type [N] to abort.
 
Do you want to continue? [y/N] y
Action executing ...
Installing image: nvos-amd64-25.02.2930-015.bin
Action executing ...
Performing reboot ...
Action executing ...
Disconnecting from NVOS, system is offline during reboot
Connection to mtvr-q3400-06 closed by remote host.

    It takes about 5-10 minutes for the image to be installed. if the next message is appearing, please wait few more minutes:

    ssh admin@mtvr-q3400-06
ssh: connect to host mtvr-q3400-06 port 22: Connection refused

  6. Due to California default password role, the user is requested to change the default password in first login

    ssh admin@mtvr-q3400-06
admin@mtvr-q3400-06's password: 
You are required to change your password immediately (administrator enforced).
 
 ███╗   ██╗██╗   ██╗ ██████╗ ███████╗
 ████╗  ██║██║   ██║██╔═══██╗██╔════╝
 ██╔██╗ ██║██║   ██║██║   ██║███████╗
 ██║╚██╗██║╚██╗ ██╔╝██║   ██║╚════██║
 ██║ ╚████║ ╚████╔╝ ╚██████╔╝███████║
 ╚═╝  ╚═══╝  ╚═══╝   ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝
 
Last login: Sun Dec 22 15:05:42 UTC 2024 from 10.228.137.143 on pts/0
WARNING: Your password has expired.
You must change your password now!
New password: 
Retype new password: 
applied [rev_id: 1]
Number of total successful connections since last 1 days: 4
Your password has been changed since last login

  7. Verify the image was installed successfully.

    admin@mtvr-q3400-06-mgmt2:~$ nv show system image
             operational             
-----------  ------------------------
current      nvos-25.02.2930-015     
next         nvos-25.02.2930-015     
partition1   nvos-dev-enable-rbac-004
partition2   nvos-25.02.2930-015     
issu-status  no-issu

For Further information, see NVOS User Manual.

Via the OpenApi (REST)

To upgrade NVOS via OpenApi, perform a curl request.
