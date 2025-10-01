NVIDIA Interconnect Structured Cabling Requirements for InﬁniBand XDR/NDR and 400/800G ETH Solutions

This document provides an overview and prerequisites for installing both Single-Mode and Multi-Mode interconnect orchestration using 100/200Gbs per lane in the data center.

The new InfiniBand (IB) XDR / NDR, and 400 / 800G Ethernet (ETH) interconnects make extensive use of pluggable optical transceivers and detachable optical fibers for easier installation, inspection and debugging.

For more information on best practices and recommendations to ensure best performance of our cables, refer to NVIDIA Cable Management Guidelines .

Structured cabling eases servicing of the optical transceivers in the data center as transceivers are detachable from the cable. This also allows easier installation since there are no ESD sensitive or bulky transceivers involved in the cabling.

Patch panels and trunk cables add further flexibility to the infrastructure.

Pluggable optical cables require special installation and cleaning procedures to avoid mishandling and bricking these products.

The maximum reach specifications of NVIDIA IB XDR/NDR and 400/800G ETH transceivers assume two optical connector junctions or patch panels in the link, a total of 4 ferule-to ferule connections (See LC-FR4 Connectivity diagram).

MPO Single-Mode straight cables: Total length up to 500m (inc. patch panels, trunk and cables). MPO Single-Mode splitter cables: Total length up to 50m (inc. patch panels, trunk, and cables). LC Single-Mode straight cables: Total length up to 2000m (inc. patch panels, trunk and cables). MPO Multi-Mode straight and splitter cables: Total length up to 50m for NDR and 400G ETH (inc. patch panels, trunk, and cables).

Patch panels have multiple ports that connect multiple devices together and help organize the cables connecting them. The following diagrams illustrates how to connect the different devices together with either Single-Mode or Multi-Mode cables.

The below image illustrates a connectivity orchestration of two patch panels connected together using Single-Mode MPO trunk cables:

The diagram below illustrates the LC connectivity of XDR/NDR and 400G ETH FR4 modules. The dotted red circles point to the 4 optical connector interfaces, a total of 4 ferule-to-ferule connections.

The below image illustrates a connectivity orchestration of two patch panels connected together using Multi-Mode trunk cables:

The below illustration shows an end-to-end connectivity of NVIDIA interconnect products with MPO connectors: